Quincy Jones gave a pretty explosive interview that claims, among a slew of other things, that comedic icon Richard Pryor slept with legendary actor Marlon Brando in the 1970s. People weren't exactly sure what to make of the big reveal or even why it was brought up in the first place, but Pryor's widow Jennifer has spoken out to confirm the story. Pryor was never shy about his sexuality and was pretty open with whom he would have sex with and Jennifer says that the comedian would have no shame in Quincy Jones' reveal.

In the interview that's popping up just about everywhere, Quincy Jones talked about Marlon Brando's sexual behavior, noting that he was insatiable. 84-year old Q recalled hanging out with the late Godfather star, mentioning that they'd go dancing a lot and then mentioned Brando's sexual encounters. He had this to say.

"Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his ass off. He was the most charming mother%$#er you ever met. He'd f%$# anything. Anything! He'd f%$# a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye."

The nonchalant sexually-charged comment instantly exploded all over the internet. Though Richard Pryor's sex life was pretty much out in the open, not many people knew that he once had sex with Marlon Brando.

After the news began to spread, Jennifer Lee Pryor made a statement confirming what Quincy Jones had said. She goes on to say that the late comedian was very open about his sexuality. She went even further saying that it's a topic in Pryor's diaries that she plans to publish this year. She explains.

"Richard would have no shame about Quincy's comments. She says the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends and documented it extensively in diaries. It was the '70s! Drugs were still good, especially Quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you'd f%$# a radiator and send it flowers in the morning."

In addition to the comments about Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor, Quincy Jones also had a lot to say about a variety of topics. One of the bigger chunks of news is that he claims that he used to date Ivanka Trump when he was 74-years old and she was 24-years old. He had this to say.

"Yes, sir. Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, Ivanka wants to have dinner with you. I said, No problem. She's a fine mother%$#er. She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though."

Both President Donald Trump and Ivanka have yet to respond to Q's claims. However, Trump doesn't stay quiet about matters like this for long.

Quincy Jones has definitely led a very interesting life that will probably be made into a movie off of this new interview alone. As far as Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando are concerned, it's believed that the iconic comedian's diaries will shed some more light on his relationship with Brando. For now, we'll just have to wait and see about the rest of Quincy Jones' claims. You can read Jennifer Lee Pryor's confirmation via TMZ.