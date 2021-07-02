We are well aware that Zack Snyder is willing to turn his hand to pretty much anything, but would he direct a Rick and Morty movie? Well, apparently, he would. As the series returns for a fifth season, with the first episode catching the attention of fans of the Adult Swim animation, it was revealed last week that the merest hint of a movie being possible is in the air. While there is no plans for this to happen any time in near future, it seems that the unlikely appointment of Snyder to direct such a venture would be ok with him.

During a recent appearance on the Film Junkee Vodka Stream, the Justice League mastermind was discussing the potential of directing a comedy movie someday. While he could not see himself turning his hand to an all-out comedy film, he did cite Rick and Morty as the "closest" he could see himself coming to it. Zack Snyder has been making a few wild and bizarre suggestions in his interviews over the last month about the things he hasn't directed yet, including anime, porn and politics, so out of the bunch Rick and Morty The Movie doesn't actually seem that odd at all. However, like previously stated he wouldn't do an all-out comedy. "I don't have like a straight comedy that I can think, you know, that's like wall to wall straight comedy. If I did the Rick and Morty Movie that's probably about the closest I'd get," he said.

During a previous interview with Tyrone Magnus, he said on the subject of anime, "I would consider that. I mean, if it came right. But definitely, I would do an anime remake or live-action. That would be fun because I love animation, and I watch a ton of anime with my kid who's too young to watch it but we watch anyway (laughs)."

While this is all great to hear, Rick and Morty is likely to be concentrating on its small screen commitments for the foreseeable future, but producer Scott Marder did say it was most likely that they would get around to it at some point. "It'd be daunting, I wouldn't be shocked if there was one that comes down the pipe one day," Marder told Metro UK. "I feel like every episode is a movie. I'd like to see what a movie would be, I feel like we pack so much in. It'd have to be pretty epic."

There are a lot of things to consider in the probability of this actually happening, such as Rick and Morty being committed to another two seasons production before it would likely even consider the development of a movie. Then there is Snyder's other commitments, which seem to add in volume all the time, so it would be much more a case of whether all of these things could come together at the same time even if Snyder was ever approached to be part of a big screen outing for the animated pair. But as we have seen so many times in the entertainment industry, never say never.