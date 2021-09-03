Adult Swim has unveiled a new live-action clip for Rick and Morty with Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell as the titular cartoon duo. Oddly enough, Rick and Morty was inspired by Back to the Future with its two lead characters literally based on Doc Brown and Marty McFly. It's a full circle moment for Lloyd to now play the live-action Rick made all the more amusing with It and It: Chapter Two star Martell as his timid grandson Morty. Watch the clip below.

Apparently, one of Rick's experiments has gone awry once again. The clip begins with his familiar portal opening up in the real world with live-action versions of Rick and Morty stepping out moments later. Fans will notice that the room is a recreation of Rick's lab from the show. "Morty, we're old," laments Lloyd's Rick, complete with the character's signature belch partway through his thought. Of course, Morty looks distressed and responds, "Oh, jeez."

Adult Swim hasn't revealed much else about the clip, which appears to have been developed as a promotional tool for the upcoming season 5 finale. It's unclear if additional clips with Lloyd and Martell as the characters will be produced or if it will factor into the Rick and Morty series. That might depend upon the fan reception to the new footage, which has already gone viral on social media soon after its release and could see more Rick and Morty live-action projects in the future, if we're lucky.

Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon created Rick and Morty. The hit series began its life as an animated short spoofing Back to The Future called The Real Animated Adventures of Doc and Mharti. Despite its vulgar content, the short was a hit, leading to additional shorts featuring the characters to be created. Harmon and Roiland later redesigned the characters with their new names when Harmon was approached by Adult Swim to develop an animated series.

The show follows cynical mad scientist Rick Sanchez (Roiland) and his meek grandson Morty (Roiland) as they embark on interdimensional adventures, often with disastrous consequences. The animated series also features the voices of Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke as the rest of Rick's family. After four acclaimed seasons, a fifth season premiered this summer with the finale airing this weekend. There's plenty more to come as season 5 is part of a 70-episode renewal deal to keep Rick and Morty around for a while.

Christopher Lloyd had previously made it clear that he enjoys Rick and Morty. He even expressed that it would be "fun" to have a role on the show, possibly as Rick's father, in a 2018 interview with the Phoenix New Times. As the actor said at the time, "I don't follow it closely, but I've seen a few episodes and I gotta tell you, I think it's a lot of fun. I know it's some kind of parody of Doc and Marty."

The season 5 finale of Rick and Morty will air on Adult Swim on Sept. 5. It's not yet clear when season 6 will premiere, but the creators have previously assured fans that the wait between seasons won't be as long following their guarantee of 70 new episodes. The new clip with Lloyd and Jaeden Martell comes to us from Adult Swim.