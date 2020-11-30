Slowly but surely, The Rick Grimes movie is coming along. And, while right next to nothing has been revealed, in terms of specifics, it will be "Amazing." This, according to The Walking Dead universe Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple, who is confident that when Andrew Lincoln does return to the franchise, it will have been worth the wait.

With The Walking Dead: World Beyond recently wrapping up its first season, Scott Gimple did a wide-ranging interview touching on the future of the franchise. There are many projects in the works but the one that has been on the backburner the longest is the Rick Grimes movie, which was originally announced in 2018. Here's what Gimple had to say about the project's current status.

"We are continuing to work on the movie. It is happening. We're taking this time... and we're hunkering down and Mr. [Andrew] Lincoln, Mr. [Robert] Kirkman, Mr. [David] Alpert, AMC, Universal, we're all charging forward on it. It's just taking a bit more than TV. And then [we're] working on the new shows. So we have stuff into the future of The Walking Dead, and a lot of very different stuff. I'm really excited to hopefully have some more stuff to talk about with you coming into the New Year."

The initial plan was to make an entire trilogy of movies with Andrew Lincoln's character, who led The Walking Dead series for most of its run. A brief teaser was shown at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 and, at the time, it was eyed as a theatrical release. Not just something that would debut on AMC. Whether or not that is still in the cards remains to be seen. Much has changed since that initial announcement, especially with regard to theatrical distribution and its uncertain future. Speaking further, Scott Gimple acknowledged that people are eager but that there are reasons for the delay.

"I don't mind telling people that we're working on it. I know people are really itchy. These are no joke. We make an episode of TV in eight days. Movies are a different thing. It's going to be amazing. For all the pressure that we have on us for taking this long, that only makes it [so] that we have to make it amazing. So we will."

It was recently revealed that The World Beyond will help lead into the Rick Grimes movie. Aside from that spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead is still going strong while The Walking Dead season 11 will conclude the main series. Two more shows, including a spin-off centered on Daryl and Carol, as well as an anthology show titled Tales of the Walking Dead, have already been announced by AMC. So, as Scott Gimple points out, there are many irons in the fire right now and Andrew Lincoln's return in movie form is just one of them. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Insider.