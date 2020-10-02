Ryan Reynolds has reacted to the random street attack on Rick Moranis. Moranis, perhaps best known for his role in Ghostbusters among many other comedy classics, has largely been out of the public eye for the past few decades. Reynolds was recently able to convince the legendary comedic actor to star alongside him in a Mint Mobile commerical. For reasons that are still unclear, and quite possibly random, an unknown man sucker punched Moranis while on a sidewalk in Central Park West near 70th Street yesterday. This sent Moranis to the hospital with pain in his hip and head.

Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 2, 2020

A representative for Rick Moranis updated the public on his health earlier today, stating, "He is fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes." Ryan Reynolds took to social media this morning to share his gratitude, while also expressing some regret. "Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he's okay." 2020 has been one heck of a year and it's not even over yet, which means there could be more weirdness to come. As of this writing, the unknown attacker has not been found by law enforcement, though they are actively looking for the man who was caught on video wearing an "I Love New York" sweatshirt.

In September, the world was shocked to see Rick Moranis show up in a commercial next to Ryan Reynolds. "Like many, I've missed seeing Rick in movies for the past decade, so I pretty much begged him to reemerge for Mint," said Reynolds. "There's really no good reason for it expect this year has been weird and I thought we could all use more Rick Moranis." Not even Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray could persuade Moranis to return for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, so Reynolds surely deserves some kind of award for getting Moranis to participate .

Apparently, the street attack on Rick Moranis was not a first time thing. There have been at least five similar cases in the same Central Park area over the past five months, all of which were unprovoked, seemingly random, and in broad daylight. The attacks have many calling on law enforcement and local government to step in and investigate what has been going on.

Rick Moranis has been semi-retired from acting for quite some time, but the Mint Mobile ad has brought him back into the public eye. A new installment in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise is on the way, with Josh Gad attached to star. Moranis will come back as Wayne Szalinski, but it is unclear how big his role will be. The new project is expected to be a Disney+ exclusive, though it is unclear when it will premiere. 2020 has thrown a lot of uncertainty in the air, so it could be a while before we end up seeing Moranis back as the iconic Szalinski. Luckily, Moranis is doing just fine after the random attack. You can check out some well wishes above, thanks to Ryan Reynolds' Twitter account.