2020 has unquestionably been a strange year. To add to the strange, though in a good way, Rick Moranis has come out of retirement and returned to acting. Sort of, and certainly not in the way anyone would have expected. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds managed to persuade the icon to do a new commercial for Mint Mobile. Even though it is just a cell phone ad, having Moranis back is a big deal.

Ryan Reynolds purchased a stake in Mint Mobile last year. As we've seen with Aviation Gin, which recently sold for a boatload of cash, the man knows how to market. As such, he enlisted fellow Canadian Rick Moranis to appear in the ad alongside him. Reynolds shared the video, which is promoting Mint's new unlimited plan, with the following caption.

"Today Mint is launching unlimited for just $30 and bringing back Rick Moranis. Suck it, 2020."

Rick Moranis, known for his work in movies like Ghostbusters and Spaceballs, appears alongside Ryan Reynolds in a field. "So, what do you want me to do? You want me to say something about Mint?" Moranis asks. To which, Reynolds replies, "that would have been smart. Moranis then proceeds to say, "I've really got to get a phone." Reynolds explains that he merely wanted Moranis there because he is such a huge fan. Reynolds had this to say of the ad.

"Like many, I've missed seeing Rick in movies for the past decade, so I pretty much begged him to reemerge for Mint. There's really no good reason for it expect this year has been weird and I thought we could all use more Rick Moranis."

This is truly remarkable as Rick Moranis has been almost entirely removed from Hollywood since 1997. The actor decided to walk away from the business, save for some voiceover work, to take care of his family. Moranis did reprise his role as Dark Helmet for an episode of The Goldbergs but it was only his voice. So to see him back in any capacity is quite something. In the replies on Twitter, Ryan Reynolds said, "Honestly, when he said yes, I wept." How Reynolds managed to convince Moranis to come back after all these years for a cell phone commercial of all things remains unclear. Especially since the team behind Ghostbusters: Afterlife couldn't get him to appear in the sequel, which is set to arrive next year. Luckily, it won't be the last we see of Moranis.

Disney is currently working on rebooting the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise, which Rick Moranis is heavily tied to. Josh Gad will be starring in the lead role and they have managed to sway Moranis to come back as Wayne Szalinski once again. So that will be a much more sizable return to the spotlight. In the movie, Gad will play Wayne's son, Nick. Be sure to check out the commercial from Ryan Reynolds' YouTube channel.