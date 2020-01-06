Comedian and creator of The Office, Ricky Gervais, has garnered something of a reputation for his scathing, no holds barred, Golden Globe monologues and thankfully this year was no different. As per usual, Gervais did not shy away from current events and hot-button issues, even whilst telling the stars not to overstay their welcome on stage by doing the same.

Last night, all of the Golden Globes 2020 winners were announced. But Gervais may have been the biggest story of the night. Some people love Ricky Gervais while others loath him. Shortly after delivering his Golden Globes monologue, his words were hotly debated, as he told the Hollywood elite to take their little award, thank their god and basically f-off. You can watch the whole thing in its entirety from NBC.

"So if you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and F-off. OK?"

That is vintage Gervais, and pretty well demonstrates the theme, tone and consistent foul language that made up his material. Gervais was bleeped several times during the event, including his wonderful use of the f-word here, as well as calling Cats star James Corden a "fat p****y" before turning his words on Dame Judi Dench for her performance in the same movie and "licking her a**".

Having sufficiently torn Cats a new one, Gervais' speech made references to topical subjects such as the #MeToo movement, climate change, and last year's college admissions scandal where he took aim at actress Felicity Huffman and her prison sentence.

"I came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman."

This being Ricky Gervais' fifth and final time hosting the Golden Globes, the comedian was clearly not concerned about any repercussions he might find himself the victim of, even addressing the top film executives, noting that even though they may have come from different companies, they all shared some common ground.

"But they all have one thing in common: They're all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He's coming for you, he's coming for you."

Ronan Farrow is the American journalist who is best known for writing the 2017 articles for The New Yorker that helped uncover allegations of sexual abuse against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The host noted at another point that the Golden Globes was an old-fashioned series of awards, and said that the ceremony may as well just thank Netflix and get on with it. Gervais clearly could not resist plugging his own Netflix show, Afterlife, which follows a man considering susicide after the death of his wife, using this to segue beautifully to a jibe about Jeffrey Epstein.

"Spoiler alert, there's a season two, so in the end, he didn't kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Sorry, I know he's your friend."

This was not the first time Gervais mentioned the infamous Epstein, even bringing Prince Andrew into proceedings when taking shots at Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was nearly too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, 'C'mon, mate.'"

Finally, Gervais discussed the addition of Apple TV+ to his star-studded audience, noting the irony of The Morning Show, a drama that addresses the #MeToo movement, being "made by a company who runs sweatshops in China. You say you're woke, but ... if ISIS started a streaming service you'd call your agent." The 77th annual Golden Globes aired live on NBC. this comes from Golden Globes official site.