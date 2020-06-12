Ricky Gervais mocked the "I Take Responsibility" campaign on social media. The campaign aims to combat racism with celebrity PSA videos. People have been going out of their way to protest in any way they can over the past few weeks. Some are taking it to the streets of the biggest cities in North America, while others are trying to take initiative online. The "I Take Responsibility" campaign features high-profile white celebrities who are "taking responsibility for turning the racist tide in America," while also denouncing police brutality and learning "about issues facing the black community."

The "I Take Responsibility" PSA features Julianne Moore, Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, Debra Messing, Justin Theroux, Stanley Tucci, and others. While the video means well, comedian Ricky Gervais was still able to find some humor packed in under the surface. Gervais posted the video on social media and simply said, "Terrible lack of diversity in this video." Many people on social media seem to agree with the comedian's observation.

Celebrities, no matter their race, have been criticized for not saying anything about the Black Lives Matter movement, or saying a little too much. There really doesn't seem to be a line between the two, as their damned if they do and damned if they don't. However, comedian Dave Chappelle might have hit the nail on the head in his surprise stand-up special, which was released today. Chappelle doesn't think the world needs to hear from him or other celebrities because the streets are doing the talking. The people are speaking up for themselves in these protests.

In a recent interview Ricky Gervais talked about being a celebrity and having a public platform. The comedian is famous for his unfiltered take on things, and his stance on celebrities is no different, even though he is one. Gervais tends to see through the entertainment business and thinks that a lot of famous people aren't genuine in their beliefs. He had this to say about the matter.

"I've got nothing against anyone being a celebrity or being famous. I think that people are just a bit tired of being lectured to. Now celebrities think: 'The general public needs to see my face. They can't get to the cinema - I need to do something.' And it's when you look into their eyes, you know that, even if they're doing something good, they're sort of thinking, 'I could weep at what a good person I am.' Oh dear."

Right now, people are trying to do everything they can to talk about racism and figure out a way to eradicate it. The protests in the streets are sending the bigger messages to the world and even the "I Take Responsibility" PSA is helping some people to get a better understanding, even if it seems a bit cheesy. Ricky Gervais is also helping to get the point across in his own way, which, in the end, is what we need right now. You can check out the video and Ricky Gervais' Twitter response above.