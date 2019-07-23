Well, it looks like there is another entry in the Pitch Black series coming our way called The Chronicles of Riddick 4: Furya. Franchise star Vin Diesel himself took to Instagram to let the world know that the fourth entry in the cult classic sci-fi series is written and ready to roll. The new movie is once again written by David Twohy and comes with the badass tagline: "Everyone wants to be a beast until it's time to do what real beasts do."

This fourth film is, of course, the newest entry in the Riddick series which kicked off back in 2000 with the release of Pitch Black starring Vin Diesel, Radha Mitchell, Cole Hauser, and Keith David. That film was followed up in 2004 with The Chronicles of Riddick costarring Thandie Newton, Karl Urban, and Colm Feore. And the whole she-bang seemingly ended in 2013 when Riddick: Rule the Dark hit theaters co-starring Katee Sackhoff, Dave Bautista, and Bokeem Woodbine.

We don't have much to go on plot-wise for this new movie, Riddick 4: Furya. But that said, we do know that franchise writer-director David Twohy confirmed that the new film would be rated R unlike 2004's The Chronicles of Riddick which sported a PG-13 rating. So that's good.

The first entry in the series, as mentioned above, was Pitch Black. It starred Vin Diesel as Richard B. Riddick along with Radha Mitchell, Cole Hauser, and Keith David. David Twohy directed that movie from a screenplay he co-wrote along with Jim and Ken Wheat. The film was distributed by USA Films back on February 18, 2000.

Meanwhile, the most recent Riddick movie Riddick: Rule the Dark saw the return of Vin Diesel as Riddick along with Katee Sackhoff, Dave Bautista, and Bokeem Woodbine. David Twohy also directed Riddick: Rule the Dark from a screenplay he wrote himself while Diesel produced the movie. Universal Pictures distributed it into theaters back on September 6, 2013. This update comes to us from Vin Diesel over on Instagram.