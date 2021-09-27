There might be some new Riddick in the near future. After starring in three Riddick movies so far, Vin Diesel has long been teasing a followup fourth movie. At one point, he announced that the sequel would be called Furya and that the plan was to go for an R rating. The actor teamed up with writer-director David Twohy in 2016 to move forward on the project, and in 2019, Diesel said the script had finally been submitted.

Updates have mostly been scarce on the planned Riddick 4, aka Furya. Now, Vin Diesel seems to be teasing a big update about the sequel or a similar Riddick project. On Instagram, Diesel posted an image of himself in character as Riddick from a previous movie. In the caption, the actor cryptically wrote, "Incredible meeting today, thanks team you know who you are... Let's just say [Furya may be] closer than you think. #Riddick"

What we can infer here is that Vin Diesel had some kind of important meeting concerning the Riddick franchise. Teasing that Furya is coming soon, it would also seem that Diesel is suggesting that Riddick 4 finally has a major update. We will just have to wait for additional information to see what Diesel is up to here, but it does seem clear that he's working on something Riddick related.

This is a role Vin Diesel has now been playing for over two decades. He debuted as the character in 2000's Pitch Black, a movie that helped to establish Diesel as a genuine Hollywood star. He returned for the successful sequel The Chronicles of Riddick in 2004, and although his career would continue to skyrocket with other starring roles, Diesel would return to the franchise by starring in Riddick in 2013. Coming up on nearly a decade since that last movie, there's still no love lost for the series by Vin Diesel.

Back in June, Vin Diesel offered another tease on Riddick 4: Furya. During an interview with GamesRadar, Diesel said, "[Director] David Twohy, he wrote a great script. It's just a matter of timing when we get that opportunity to shoot that. But I believe we're shooting that in Australia. And it would be the fourth chapter in that series, which would be awesome."

He added, "We did have great success with [the video game adaptation] Escape from Butcher Bay. It feels like an eternity ago now. But, I imagine that we would take advantage of the gaming space and add an extra chapter, but definitely, the [movie's] script is already written. So it's safe to say that we are moving towards filming the fourth chapter of Riddick."

Looking back at these comments, could it be that Vin Diesel has finally gotten the go-ahead to begin production on Riddick 4? It's hard to say for sure at this point, but whatever news he's gotten, Diesel is clearly pretty excited about what's to come. Let's hope an official announcement for Riddick 4: Furya is forthcoming.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel continues to star in the Fast & Furious series. He has confirmed that the final two movies will start shooting in January, marking the beginning of the end for the story of Dom Toretto. Even so, he has said he'd be happy to come back for a Fast & Furious musical, so perhaps we never really know what's going to come next from the actor.