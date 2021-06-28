Though long awaited, Riddick 4 is really, truly coming, it's just a matter of getting the timing right. This, according to star Vin Diesel, who has long been trying to get the fourth entry in the sci-fi franchise going. The movie is officially subtitled Furya and the script has been written since 2019. Now, the actor says that they are moving towards filming and shares where production is expected to take place. He has also hyped up the script and even teased a possible new video game in the franchise.

Vin Diesel is currently promoting F9, which hit theaters in the U.S. over the weekend. It topped the box office and became the biggest opening weekend since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in December 2019. While Fast & Furious 10 and 11 are on deck, Diesel has not forgotten about the ongoing Chronicles of Riddick. During a recent interview, here's what Diesel had to say about where things stand.

"[Director] David Twohy, he wrote a great script. It's just a matter of timing when we get that opportunity to shoot that. But I believe we're shooting that in Australia. And it would be the fourth chapter in that series, which would be awesome. We did have great success with Escape From Butcher Bay. It feels like an eternity ago now. But, I imagine that we would take advantage of the gaming space and add an extra chapter, but definitely, the [movie's] script is already written. So it's safe to say that we are moving towards filming the fourth chapter of Riddick."

Riddick 4: Furya will be the fourth entry in the series. The franchise kicked off with Pitch Black back in 2000 when Vin Diesel was still establishing himself as a name in Hollywood. While the movie wasn't a massive success, a sequel with a much larger budget, The Chronicles of Riddick was released in 2004. It did not perform well commercially, grossing just $107 million worldwide against a massive budget, said to be in the $120 million range. Be that as it may, Diesel managed to get a third movie,Riddick made. Released in 2013, it performed well, earning $94 million against a $38 million budget.

As the filmmaker also teased, Escape from Butcher Bay was a video game set within the series released back in 2004. Another game, titled Assault On Dark Athena, was released in 2009. With video games being such a dominant force in modern entertainment, it would make sense to pair the fourth movie with another game. That seems to be what Diesel is suggesting could happen.

David Twohy has directed every entry in the series to date. He will indeed be back for Riddick 4: Furya when the time comes. Meanwhile, Vin Diesel is staying busy as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is gearing up to begin filming, with his new movie Muscle also on deck. Plus, Diesel is on board to star in and produce a Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via GamesRadar.