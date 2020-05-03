It has been nearly a year since we last heard anything about The Chronicles of Riddick 4: Furia. Now, while stuck in self-isolation, Vin Diesel has confirmed that the script will arrive next week. Along with the announcement, the action star also posted a new video.

The screenplay for The Chronicles of Riddick 4: Furia has obviously gone through some rewrites. As of July 2019, when Vin Diesel last spoke about the sequel, he claimed the script was finished and the movie was getting ready to roll, saying, 'Everyone wants to be a beast until it's time to do what real beasts do.' At the time, it was the first anyone had heard of the sequel since 2015, when the actor was claiming the movie would shoot in 2017 and be a hard R sci-fi horror thriller.

2017 has come and gone, and now we are in a perpetual state of lockdown. No studios are currently producing any live-action movies. And there is a backlog of projects that need to get moving. So even though Vin Diesel is getting the new Riddick script this week, that doesn't mean we'll even see it until 2023 at the earliest.

But that doesn't mean we shouldn't be excited. There have been some long pauses between the past installments. There are 3 live-action movies, one animated movie, a few video games based on the property and two in-canon books.

Riddick is one of the last of his kind, a warrior race of humans who have adapted to seeing in the dark. Most of his clan was wiped out by a military campaign, and now he traverses the universe in a series of horror themed adventures were his unique abilities often come into play.

Riddick first appeared as a dangerous criminal who becomes an anti-hero of sorts in the 2000 release Pitch Black. That movie was a hit, grossing $53 million off a $23 million budget. The sequel didn't hit until 2004. Called The Chronicles of Riddick, it went onto make $115.8 million at the domestic box office. Nearly a decade went by before the third movie, simply called Riddick hit theaters in 2013. The time away hurt the franchise, and it only pulled in $98.3. Now, by the time Riddick 4 hits theaters, nearly another decade will have passed.

Vin Diesel doesn't go into any details about Riddick 4 in his latest at-home video. Perhaps he doesn't know much and is waiting for the script to find out what happened to his character. Those not content waiting until 2023 for the next installment in the Riddick franchise can now watch the same-minded Bloodshot at home. It is Vin Diesel's attempt to ignite the Valiant Comic Universe. And it was released on PVOD earlier than expected. Since its release, Paul, June and Jason have also released a How Did This Get Made Episode for the movie with guest host Adam Scott.