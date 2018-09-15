Just when you thought it was safe to get back in an Uber. Along comes Ride, which will send chills down anyone's spine who has called up a car late at night, trying to get home. Today, we have the first trailer and poster for Ride, which looks down right terrifying.

Star Bella Thorne shared this first look at the intense thriller on her personal Instagram page. The movie is hitting theaters on October 5, just in time for the Halloween season, in case you're not into slashers, ghouls, demons, and demi-Gods. Ride offers up some authentic scares that are all a little too real. Joining the actress on screen are Jessie Usher, Will Brill, Hailee Lautenbach, Sara Lindsey and Byron L. Hopkins.

Ride sets out to give ride sharing services a bad name. Perhaps one that is rightfully deserved in some circumstances, but more times than not it's the poor driver that is getting abused. And that's what happens here. RLJE films has provided this official synopsis.

A struggling actor by day, James (Jessie T. Usher, Independence Day: Resurgence) pays his bills by driving people around Los Angeles for a ride sharing service. His night starts out like any other, but he can't believe his luck when he picks up the beautiful Jessica (Bella Thorne, Assassination Nation), and they immediately hit it off. His next fare, the fast-talking Bruno (Will Brill, "The OA"), convinces James to go back and invite her to join them for a wild night out. But things take a shocking turn when Bruno, armed with a gun and a twisted idea of fun, forces them on a terrifying, white-knuckle ride that quickly spirals out of control.

Ride will launch in theaters simultaneously with an On Demand and Digital HD release this fall. The movie promises to bring 75 pure minutes of terror, and it's bound to keep you out of a Lyft for the immediate future. The movie arrives unrated, which means pretty much anything goes.

Ride arrives from first time director Jeremy Ungar, who is working from a screenplay he wrote himself. He first got his start with a number of short films including Sleepers of the City, An Omelette for Claire, A Short Film About Kissing, and the documentary short Soy Cubana.

Bella Thorne has become a mega-star in her own right, and is extremely popular. She got her first big break in the Farrelly Brothers movie Stuck on You way back in 2003. She really hit it big with the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up starring opposite Spider-Man star Zendaya. She has since gone onto star in a number of movies including Adam Sandler's Blended, The Duff, and The Babysitter.

You can check out the first sneak peek at Ride courtesy of Bella Throne herself. It looks like a real doozy and is sure to keep you out of any strange back seats for the foreseeable future.