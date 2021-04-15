Magnolia Pictures has released a trailer for Riders of Justice. This is the latest to star Mads Mikkelsen (Doctor Strange, Casino Royale), and he's been quite busy as of late. The actor is seemingly joining every major franchise under the sun. Be that as it may, he is still finding time to star in original projects. In this case, he is in a gritty thriller as an ex-military man who is carving out a path of revenge on behalf of his late wife.

Wasting zero time, the trailer opens with a violent train accident. As a result, Markus (Mads Mikkelsen)has to come home from his military deployment to deal with the fallout. His wife died in the wreck and he is now solely responsible for looking after their daughter. But this is no mere accident. It soon becomes clear that there may have been more at play. As one might expect, this sets Markus on a quest to find those responsible. It looks to be emotional, tense and brutal. And, perhaps needless to say, violent.

The movie is written and directed by Anders Thomas Jensen. He and Mads Mikkelsen teamed up previously on Men & Chicken. Sisse Graum Jorgensen and Sidsel Hybschmann produced. The cast also includes Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Andrea Heick Gadeberg, Lars Brygmann, Nicolas Bro, Gustav Lindh and Roland Moller. Jensen had this to say about it.

"I intend to create a drama with both touching moments and humour, which unfolds around a father and daughter, Markus and Mathilde. We stay with them in the extreme situation they find themselves in following the sudden loss of their wife/mother. The core of the story is pretty dark and serious. The underlying theme is quite monumental. The meaning of life. That kind of subject matter is daunting. It has to be communicated with humour, otherwise it is hard to cope with the gravity of it."

Mads Mikkelsen has become one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. He recently took over for Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. More recently, he signed on to star alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5. Some of his other recent credits include Chaos Walking and the acclaimed Another Round. Meanwhile, fans are still holding out hope for a Hannibal revival. Riders of Justice of arrives in theaters in Los Angeles and New York on May 14 before arriving in theaters and on demand everywhere on May 21 from Magnolia Pictures. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.