'Saving the world is alien to them.' Netflix has released the first trailer and poster from its big summer sci-fi adventure Rim of the World. The local cineplex isn't the only place to find blockbuster popcorn flicks as summer vacation is upon us. And this looks like the perfect outing for the next few sunbaked months as we prepare for the release of Stranger Things season 3 in July.

Summer camp at Rim of the World has barely begun when four misfit teenagers, Alex, ZhenZhen, Dariush, and Gabriel, find they've got bigger problems to face than learning how to canoe and climb ropes when aliens suddenly invade the planet. Alone in a campground once teeming with people, the kids are unexpectedly entrusted with a key that carries the secret to stopping the invasion. Without any adults or electronics to help guide the way, it's clear what they must do: band together, conquer their fears, and save the world. An epic action-adventure directed by McG (Charlie's Angels).

Netflix knows we're all waiting for Stranger Things 3, which is dropping over the 4th of July weekend. But to get us all in the perfect mood, they are bringing Rim of the World first, which will debuted globally starting May 24. So we only have a few weeks left to await what will surely be one of the streaming service's funnest summer outings.

McG returns to direct Rim of the World after making his Netflix original debut with the 2017 horror comedy The Babysitter. McG got his start directing videos for such hit bands as Korn and Cypress Hill. He made his feature directorial debut with the blockbuster hit Charlie's Angels in 2000 and he followed that up with the sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle. He has also directed the football drama We Are Marshall, Terminator Salvation, This Means War and 3 Days to Kill. He was at one time set to direct the Masters of the Universe movie, but as production kept stalling he decided to hop over to Netflix, and the results have been quite fun.

Rim of the World is written by Zack Stentz. He got his start in Hollywood writing Agent Cody Banks back in 2003. He also penned the script for Marvel's Thor and worked on X-Men: First Class. He more recently worked on The Flash TV show for The CW.

The Rim of the World is produced by McG, Mary Viola, Susan Solomon-Shapiro and Matt Smith. Executive Producers include Steven Bello, Corey Marsh, Zack Stentz and Brad Mendelsohn. The movie stars Starring Jack Gore, Miya Cech, Benjamin Flores Jr., Alessio Scalzotto and Andrew Bachelor. The trailer and poster come to us direct from Netflix