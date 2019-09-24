We've got our first look at some of the Funko Pop! figures hitting shelves ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The toys likely won't be arriving in stores until Triple Force Friday on October 4. However, some early leaks have started surfacing online, offering new looks at characters such as BB-8 and Kylo Ren. While Lucasfilm is trying their best to keep certain details under wraps, these new toys provide some clues and hints as to what we're going to see.

First up, we've got the new BB-8 Funko Pop! At first glance, it looks like the droid we've come to know and love. Though, there is one key detail worth pointing out. One of the droid's signature pieces of orange paneling is missing. But where has it gone? So far, the trailers for Episode IX have made it look like an action-packed adventure. Maybe BB-8 is going to find himself on the wrong side of a little of that action, causing him to lose some of his body in the process? Or maybe it's just a simple redesign that will have some other explanation. Either way, it's worth considering.

Elsewhere, we get a look at Supreme Leader Kylo Ren, who has reassembled his smashed helmet from The Last Jedi. We've seen the helmet teased in the trailers, but here we get to see Kylo with the patched-up headgear in action. Rey's new Pop! has also leaked, but it doesn't tell us much. We see our hero with what appears to be Luke's original blue lightsaber, which was destroyed in The Last Jedi. Did she manage to put it back together? Or is it a new lightsaber? We've seen her with it in the trailers as well, so this is nothing new. Just worth discussing as it relates to the figure.

A glimpse at one of the packages reveals the full lineup of figures coming our way. It includes Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Poe, Rose, BB-8 and Lieutenant Connix. We've also got new characters such as Zorii Bliss, D-O, Jannah, a Sith Trooper, a First Order Jet Trooper, a Sith Jet Trooper and last but not least, Lando Calrissian. Interestingly, Luke and Leia are missing, as are C-3PO and R2-D2 from this lineup.

Thursday, Lucasfilm will be previewing the official lineup of new toys for Triple Force Friday on the Star Wars YouTube channel. So we'll be finding out new official details in just a matter of days. In the meantime, be sure to check out the leaked images from Reddit below. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20.

First look at BB-8 from The Rise of Skywalker! Releases 10/4.

Thanks @jovid52 for sharing. pic.twitter.com/vHaiyHFwXR — DisFunko (@DisFunko) September 21, 2019