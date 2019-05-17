Disney CEO Bob Iger is confident Star Wars fans will enjoy The Rise of Skywalker, though his comments come on like Obi-Wan Kenobi brushing his hand past a Stormtrooper's helmet, assuring everyone that everything is better than okay. The first trailer for the final installment in the Skywalker saga dropped last month and fans have had generally positive reactions to it. The sequel doesn't hit theaters until the end of the year, so it's a little hard to get super excited about it just yet, so some fans are reserving their judgement until more footage is released.

Bob Iger recently spoke at the MoffettNathanson sixth annual Media and Communications Summit and talked about The Rise of Skywalker. "It's our feeling that we've done a good job with the Star Wars movies we've helped make," said Iger. That statement will more than likely catch the eye of some fans who have not been a fan of what Disney has done with the franchise. Iger had this to say about The Rise of Skywalker.

"I haven't seen (The Rise of Skywalker) finished yet, but I'm confident, based off of the pieces that I've seen and the script that I read, that it's going to be extremely popular."

Despite The Last Jedi backlash, The Rise of Skywalker will more than likely be popular. The controversy surrounding the last installment was largely due to some pretty negative hardcore fans. It's safe to assume a lot of fans did not like what Rian Johnson did with the characters, but the negativity surrounding the movie seems to have been greatly blown out of proportion. Game of Thrones is currently going through a similar problem, which could spell some trouble for the upcoming trilogy by showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The Rise of Skywalker is going to be a hit at the box office and it's going to be "popular," just like Bob Iger says, though he may be trying some preemptive Jedi Mind Trickery. Disney learned from their Solo: A Star Wars Story release schedule and fans will be hungry for more of the story at the end of this year. Star Wars fans will also get a new fix when The Mandalorian premieres on the Disney+ streaming platform, which will give fans a new experience. So far, the early reactions to the footage shown at Star Wars Celebration has been universally positive. Though some fans continue to grow Exceedingly Very Sad over what has come of Star Wars under Kathleen Kennedy's rule, and they Can't Ascend Past the Suckage they fill has befallen one of their favorite franchise.

While The Rise of Skywalker will be a hit at the box office upon its release, there's no telling what that exactly means at this time. Will it do as well as Avengers: Endgame's first two weeks? It's hard to tell now, but that seems doubtful. It's really going to depend on the release of more footage and details, along with early reviews as it gets closer to release. The bottom line is this is Star Wars. Even if it fails, it will more than likely still be pretty big. Bob Iger's comments were first reported by Comic Book.