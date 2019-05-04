Lucasfilm has announced a new The Rise of Skywalker tie-in book. Poe, Rey, Finn, and General Organa are going to set up the future of the Resistance in Rebecca Roanhorse's Resistance Reborn novel. Considering the Resistance was pretty much all gone by the conclusion of The Last Jedi, there is going to have to be some rebuilding and recruitment going on if they want to face the First Order once more. However, things are going to be a lot more challenging this time around.

Details on Resistance Reborn are not currently available except for the obvious. The book seemingly confirms the time jump rumors that have been swirling around The Rise of Skywalker for the past several months. The time jump makes sense, but there could be some major implications as to how powerful both Rey and Kylo Ren have become. Rey already looks leaps and bounds more powerful than she was in the last installment based on the first footage we have seen. Hopefully Rebecca Roanhorse's novel sheds some light on how the Resistance was able to grow.

In addition to Resistance Reborn, Lucasfilm has also announced the Marvel comic Star Wars: Allegiance, a young adult novel Spark of the Resistance, and non-fiction books The Art of The Rise of Skywalker. Now that we have seen the first footage from The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars fans are already looking forward to seeing some more. Thankfully, these books will be out ahead of time to fill in some blanks and offer fans something to do while they wait for the movie to come out at the end of this year. Michael Siglain, Lucasfilm's creative director of publishing had this to say about the new books.

"The Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker publishing program is our biggest and boldest film tie-in program yet. We've got exceptionally talented authors, artists, and publishers creating content for fans of all ages. While these titles will include some hints and Easter eggs for the new film, the majority of these titles will feature all-new stories set following the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Our 'Journey to' books and comics will star Rey, Finn, Poe, Rose, and, of course, Leia, Chewie, the droids, and the First Order."

Things are going to be tricky in The Rise of Skywalker. Thanks to the first trailer, we know that Emperor Palpatine is back, though we don't know how. There have been plenty of rumors and speculation about his involvement with Supreme Leader Snoke and his hand in creating and leading the First Order from behind-the-scenes. None of this has been confirmed, but it looks like J.J. Abrams is going deep within the canon to pull out some pretty interesting choices. Regardless, Star Wars fans, for the most part, have been pretty hyped on what we've seen so far.

The Resistance is going to need more than just numbers when they go up against the First Order again. Since the Resistance has more than likely had time to build, so has the First Order under the leadership of Kylo Ren. We should see both sides firing on all cylinders in the last movie of the Skywalker saga for an explosive finale. J.J. Abrams has a lot of pressure to make something that fans are going to deem satisfactory and one has to imagine it's pretty intense in the post-production process, which is currently underway. You can check out more information about the upcoming books over at StarWars.com. Pre-orders launch next week and check out all the covers here.