Lucasfilm shocked Star Wars fans by releasing some brand-new The Rise of Skywalker footage over the weekend. Many were under the assumption we were going to get a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel, but J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy delivered some new footage from the highly anticipated movie instead. Since then, fans have been tearing apart the new scenes, looking for hidden details or clues. One eagle-eyed Star Wars fan has now found an error in the D23 footage that will be hard to unsee now.

The Rise of Skywalker scene in question comes when Rey and Kylo Ren are battling on the ruins of the Death Star. The ocean is rough and it's windy with a ton of rain coming down, making for an epic-looking Lightsaber battle. However, if you look closely, one can easily see that Kylo's cape is done entirely in CGI, as evidenced by the reflection in the water at their feet. It's trivial, but it's also hard to unsee now and it will more than likely be fixed by the time The Rise of Skywalker goes into the final editing phase.

It's not uncommon for major movies to show unfinished footage in trailers or teasers. The Rise of Skywalker doesn't hit theaters until the end of the year, so J.J. Abrams and crew have quite a bit of time to go back and finish and fix everything that needs special attention. Or, this could very well have been a small mistake that was overlooked during the initial editing phase. Regardless, some Star Wars fans are having fun with the discovery.

One can easily see why making Kylo Ren's cape entirely digital would be a wise decision. There's wind and water getting thrown around and the cape would more than likely get in the way, ruining takes. While digitizing something like a cape can be a long ordeal, it's often better to get the takes done and worry about the rest during post-production. With that being said, taking the time to do the CGI cape and the reflection are going to take a lot of time to get down and look believable.

Even the biggest movies, like Avengers: Endgame, end up with some mistakes in the end. There's a lot of ground to cover and not a whole lot of time to get everything down, so it makes sense that some things will slip through the cracks. When looking at the digital teams that help put these movies together, one can see that they're absolutely massive, which can also lead to mistakes slipping through the cracks. Regardless, now that the cat is out of the bag on The Rise of Skywalker cape scene, J.J. Abrams and crew will probably go back and fix it up real quick. The error was first noticed on Reddit.