Daisy Ridley has weighed in on that shocking reveal in the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The footage was initially showcased at Disney's D23 Expo over the weekend before making its way online. As fans are surely aware by now, the footage concludes with a shot of Rey, in a hood and dark clothing, unfolding a double-bladed, red lightsaber. So what's going on with this Dark Rey business?

Obviously, Daisy Ridley can't talk specifics and director J.J. Abrams, along with Lucasfilm, will want to keep the details under wraps until the movie is released. During an interview following the debut of the footage, Ridley did speak a bit about it, fanning the flames just a bit more, while also hyping up the finale of the Skywalker saga. Here's what she had to say.

"I mean, the evidence is on the screen. Take that evidence as you will. But there's no smoke without fire... Just wait and see what J.J. and [co-writer Chris Terrio] did. It's really impressive how they wrapped it up altogether and hopefully [with] a fitting ending."

Theories have been running rampant since the footage arrived online. Is Rey going to the Dark Side? Is this going to happen in some sort of messed up Force dream? Does Palpatine and his impending return have anything to do with it? For the time being, we have far more questions than answers, but Daisy Ridley is at least suggesting that there is some meat on these bones.

Elsewhere, John Boyega, who plays, Finn, spoke a bit about the state of the Resistance in the wake of The Last Jedi. The footage showed us that the state of their fleet has improved, but it's no match for the unholy amount of Star Destroyers the First Order has at its disposal. Here's what Boyega had to say.

"It's just not easy for the Resistance. The Resistance are broke, they don't have weapons. Not a lot of allies. You know how they were left after Last Jedi. It's not a great situation... Darkness, for the first time in a long time, has taken like 10 million leaps forward. And for us to deal with that as Resistance heroes is a bit of madness. And there's conflict between us, between ourselves, figuring out our past. And all of that is just approached in a magnificent way and I can't wait for it."

The little bit of footage we got recently has raised far more questions than it did answer any questions we have. Why are C-3PO's eyes red? Is that another superweapon? We'll likely get another full-length trailer in the fall as tickets go on sale, possibly around October. But just don't expect J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm to lay it all out plainly. We're probably going to have to wait for the answers we sorely crave until opening night. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to arrive in theaters on December 20. This news comes to us via Yahoo! Movies.