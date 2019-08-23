Darth Vader's helmet is back in new Rise of Skywalker footage shown at D23. Lucky attendees of the Disney Legends Award ceremony were treated to a montage of existing and upcoming projects from the studio's massive catalog in brief snippets of footage, but The Rise of Skywalker stuff was by far the most exciting of the whole presentation. Kylo Ren is shown taking another look at his grandfather's iconic helmet, which he has locked in a container for safe keeping.

While Kylo Ren wants to leave the past behind, it doesn't look like his charred Darth Vader helmet is included. The Rise of Skywalker footage shows that he still has it and is intent on keeping it safe. Other bits of footage show scenes from the trailer, along with new looks at the Resistance, including a scene where Rey tells Finn, "It's too dangerous. I have to go alone." It's this line which might just prove some leaks in regard to the movie that we've heard about the Resistance going their separate ways to fight the First Order strategically.

The Rise of Skywalker footage is brief, but it may tease what we're all in for later this weekend at the D23 Expo. While Star Wars fans are hoping for a second trailer, it seems more than likely that Disney and Lucasfilm will offer a sizzle reel of behind-the-scenes footage, which should also give us a new look at the highly anticipated final installment in the Skywalker saga. However, Lucasfilm and Disney have been delivering a lot of surprises lately.

Related: Rise of Skywalker Leak Reveals Intense New Starship with Possible Ties to Palpatine

J.J. Abrams has been given the tough task of ending the latest Star Wars trilogy with The Rise of Skywalker. There's a lot of ground to cover after the divisiveness of Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi and fans are waiting to see if Abrams can end the trilogy and Skywalker saga on a satisfying note. While most fans will probably be more than happy with the conclusion, there will undoubtedly be a huge subset of fans who will not enjoy it at all, or admit if they did like it publicly.

The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters at the end of the year, so it's safe to say J.J. Abrams and crew are still working on the epic conclusion to make sure it's everything they have been trying to achieve. The first trailer and this brief tease of footage sure looks promising, so we'll just have to wait and see what Abrams and crew were able to pull off. Kevin Smith is under the impression that Lucasfilm and Disney have done something pretty special and Abrams also seems very confident that they have something pretty special on their hands. You can check out the brief Rise of Skywalker footage from D23 below, thanks to Spokesmane YouTube channel. The footage shows up at the 14:40 mark.