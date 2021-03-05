It's no secret that The Rise of Skywalker could have turned out a number of different ways. From Colin Trevorrow's original version, titled Duel of the Fates, to what J.J. Abrams did with the theatrically released version, a lot changed. Now, we have some insight on another scene that was scrapped, as actor Joonas Suotamo reveals that they filmed a scene that featured Kylo Ren torturing Chewbacca.

The reveal was made in Joonas Suotamo's book Roar! - My Life as a Wookiee. The actor took over the role of Chewbacca after Peter Mayhew, who passed the torch down before he passed. The Twitter account The Adam Driver Files recently shared some reveals from the book, including this scene that was filmed for Episode IX, but was not included in the final cut. Here's how the account summarized it in a series of tweets.

"My Life as a Wookiee (translation from Finnish), Joonas describes torture scene that was filmed as very intense & very tough for him both as Chewie's actor & also mentally because Adam had 'psyched himself to be a real monster through it all, w/ the cameras on or off.' Adam didn't talk at all during breaks, even though at this point the actors were otherwise friends. Joonas says Adam was so convincing in the deleted torture scene that he was at times actually scared & he believes the scene might have turned out too dark for the film."

We could spend all day speculating as to why this scene didn't end up in the movie. What we know for sure is that Kylo Ren's redemption arc was a huge part of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as it exists. Had we watched Kylo torture Chewie, a beloved character since the inception of the franchise, it might have made that redemption harder to swallow. Fans remain mixed on the idea as is. Ben Solo killed Han Solo. It's hard to come back from that.

Whether or not we will ever see this lost Star Wars footage remains in doubt. The special features, such as deleted scenes and a commentary track, were pretty light on the home video release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Sure, Disney and Lucasfilm could include some additional material in future releases. That being said, the studio has since moved on from the Skywalker saga in general. As Kylo Ren once said, "Let the past die."

In the end, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker proved to be divisive, much like The Last Jedi before it. Be that as it may, it still managed to take in more than $1 billion at the global box office, making it another financial hit for Disney and cementing its $4 billion purchase of Lucasfilm as a great investment. Next up on the movie side for Star Wars is Rogue Squadron from director Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984), which is set to arrive in December 2023. You can check out the original post from the The Adam Driver Files Twitter account.