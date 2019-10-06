Dominic Monaghan posted an image of his The Rise of Skywalker character on social media over the weekend. Monaghan and J.J. Abrams go way back to when they were working on the TV series Lost together. It was announced last year that The Lord of the Rings actor was going to have a part in the final installment of the Skywalker Saga, though it is still unclear who he is playing, even with the latest image from the movie. "The galaxy far, far away has had almost as much influence as the one I live in, so I am delighted to be involved," Monaghan said at the time of his casting.

Dominic Monaghan originally wanted to get in on the Star Wars action in 2015's The Force Awakens, but J.J. Abrams was looking for more unknown actors to take part in the new trilogy, so Monaghan was denied. However, now that Abrams is back for The Rise of Skywalker, he agreed to have Monaghan come on board to play a mystery character and the actor could not be more excited. The actor posted a promo picture of himself and stated, "Oh it's on now."

While we don't know who Dominic Monaghan is playing in The Rise of Skywalker, it looks like he might be a Resistance trooper on Endor, by the coloring on his uniform. It certainly looks a little bit like the uniforms we saw in Return of the Jedi. The Resistance suffered heavy losses in The Last Jedi and needs to rebuild, so it makes sense that Monaghan would be playing a new ally for the good side. It's unclear how big his role in the movie is at this time.

Related: Galaxy's Edge May Have Leaked Leia's Mission in Rise of Skywalker

Since we've seen a glimpse of Dominic Monaghan's character so soon, we will more than likely end up seeing him in the upcoming full-length trailer for Star Wars 9. That has not been confirmed, but Lucasfilm and Hasbro have been going out of their way to make sure nothing leaks out early. With Monaghan's image coming out with Force Friday, it seems that we were supposed to be introduced to him a little bit early to prepare us from the upcoming footage.

The Rise of Skywalker opens on December 20th and there is a lot of speculation as to what will go down when the movie hits theaters. J.J. Abrams is back on board as director for the first time since 2015's The Force Awakens and many Star Wars fans are happy to see him back to finish what he started and to pick up from where Rian Johnson left off on The Last Jedi. Official details are scarce, but we should be getting an update in the next few weeks when the full trailer drops. In the meantime, you can check out Dominic Monaghan's Twitter reveal of his Rise of Skywalker character below.