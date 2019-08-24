A brand new poster for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been revealed, and it's truly revealing. We learned during Star Wars Celebration in April that Palpatine was making his return to a galaxy far, far away, and this poster makes it clear he's going to be looming large as he's a massive presence, quite literally, in the background. Meanwhile, Rey and Kylo Ren are squaring off against one another in an epic battle between the darkness and the light.

The poster was shared during Disney's movie presentation at the D23 Expo. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. Abrams took the stage, along with the entire cast, to discuss the final entry in the Skywalker saga. While not much was revealed by the cast, who are still keeping pretty tight-lipped, this poster is truly telling, in terms of what we're going to see unfold in the finale to this sequel trilogy. It wasn't really clear how prominent of a role Palpatine was going to have when the announcement was first made. This poster makes it clear it will be significant.

One of the biggest questions right now is how Emperor Palpatine will make his return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. At present, everyone is theorizing but we've yet to get any solid word on that front. J.J. Abrams likes to keep things secretive, and this is surely going to be no different. Unfortunately, no trailer was revealed at the panel. But whenever that inevitable full trailer is released, we'll surely get some more clues on that front. The teaser trailer, released back in April, memorably concluded with Ian McDiarmid's signature Palpatine laugh.

The entire core cast from the past two movies will return, including Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac and John Boyega. Returning favorites including Anthony Daniels as C-3PO and Mark Hamill, who will be back as a Force ghost version of Luke Skywalker. We will also see Billy Dee Williams back as Lando for the first time since Return of the Jedi, which is something fans have been dying to see for some time. Last, but certainly not least, thanks to some repurposed footage from both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, Carrie Fisher will reprise her role one last time as Leia Organa.

This will be the final Star Wars movie to grace the screen for some time. Lucasfilm will be taking a break on that front until 2022, which will see the release of the first entry in the mystery trilogy from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Shows like The Mandalorian and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will help fill the void until then over on Disney+. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to arrive in theaters on December 20. Be sure to check out the new poster from the Star Wars Twitter account for yourself.