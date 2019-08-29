The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams is here to dish on some of the biggest questions we have about the movie. Though, he's doing so in his own way, which means he's saying a lot without really saying anything at all. Still, since we've still got several months of waiting to do, it's worth taking a look at what the man has to say.

These comments were made at the D23 Expo, where some brand new footage from the finale to the sequel trilogy was screened. That footage has since made its way online and has raised a ton of new questions. Chief amongst them being what's going on with "Dark Rey" at the end of the footage. J.J. Abrams didn't have much to say on that topic, but he did comment a bit on the last shot of the movie, which was decided on early in the process. Here's what he had to say about it.

"If I had not decided on that, I'd be in real trouble. But, it was a very early on thing, and it's less the last shot of the movie than the last sequence, but it's something that I hope you like."

Kevin Smith has previously hyped up the final shot following a set visit, as he and J.J. Abrams are pals. Since this will serve as the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, the final shot/sequence is going to be more crucial than usual. Abrams has to bring more than 40 years of storytelling into port. That's no small task.

Another huge topic of discussion is Palpatine's return. We first learned that the villain was making his return during Star Wars Celebration, with the character's signature laugh featured at the end of the teaser trailer. More recently, a poster was revealed that prominently features Palpatine looming over Rey and Kylo Ren. All the filmmaker was really willing to offer on that front, when asked specifically who the big bad of this story will be, is that Palpatine is on the poster for a good reason.

"I will say that's part of what the story is, and also I will say that with the Emperor around, he's not gonna be your, you know, the cuddly pal... I can't wait for you to see how that plays out, but he's in the poster for a reason."

As is usually the case with this franchise, especially with J.J. Abrams, we're just going to have to wait until opening night. We're certain to get a full-length trailer, likely in October, as tickets go on sale. Whether or not anything will actually be revealed is another question entirely. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to arrive in theaters on December 20. Be sure to check out the full interview clip from the MTV News Twitter account for yourself.

