The Rise of Skywalker ending was the "most challenging thing" J.J. Abrams has ever done. There's always going to be pressure attached to making a Star Wars movie. But this is the final installment in the Skywalker saga and the expectations are ridiculously high. The job was originally given to Colin Trevorrow and it later went back to Abrams, which was a complete surprise. The director had the immense pressure of delivering the goods with The Force Awakens and was able to breathe a sigh of relief, only to get dragged back into the process.

As of this writing, J.J. Abrams is back to work on the post-production process for The Rise of Skywalker. He and the crew are busy editing and making sure everything is in its right place, including the massive amount of special effects. The director took a brief break to deliver some new footage at the D23 Expo in Anaheim a few weekends ago, which is when he talked about the importance of delivering a satisfying ending to the Skywalker saga. He explains.

"This ending, which is such an important thing for all of us, by far, has been the most challenging thing I've ever worked on."

For J.J. Abrams to admit that The Rise of Skywalker ending has been the most challenging thing he's ever taken on is quite the statement. Obviously, we have no idea how the movie will come to an end, but it has been heavily teased by the cast and crew over the past few months. Director/writer Kevin Smith was lucky enough to visit the Pinewood Studios while production was underway and was advised not to look at one particular set because it would give away the ending.

All of the cryptic talk about The Rise of Skywalker ending has started a huge amount of fan speculation as to how this all comes to a close. To make matters worse, J.J. Abrams and crew have been giving away some pretty big moments from the upcoming movie by announcing the return of Emperor Palpatine, which is something one would have thought would have been saved for a complete surprise. This fact alone has many believing that Abrams came back to the franchise with some serious tricks up his sleeve.

Related: Rise of Skywalker Will Dredge Up Surprising Reveals from Poe Dameron's Past

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th, so J.J. Abrams has some time to get everything where he wants it. But, that doesn't mean he doesn't have pressure mounting to deliver the goods, especially after The Last Jedi backlash. Whatever the case may be, Abrams and the cast seem to be pretty confident that Star Wars fans will enjoy the finished product at the end of the year. You can check out the interview with Abrams below, thanks to the Star Wars YouTube channel. The interview is at the 8:38 mark.