Kevin Smith claims the last shot in The Rise of Skywalker will "melt your mind." Smith was able to visit the set when director J.J. Abrams reached out to him after he had his health scare and invited him to Pinewood Studios. When the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot director was back on his feet, he took Abrams up on his offer to visit the set and he does not regret it, even though he was tempted to check out the way the Skywalker saga ends.

In an interview over the weekend at Comic-Con, Kevin Smith was asked about his visit to The Rise of Skywalker set. Smith obviously could not say much, but he did tease something big about the final shot in the movie and it sounds pretty intriguing, to say the least. Kevin Smith had this to say about the final shot in The Rise of Skywalker.

"There was a scuttlebutt about a set there at Pinewood. A big set that they were like, 'You have to see this, when you see this it will melt your mind.' I was like 'What was it?' They're like 'Ask J.J.' And so I asked J.J. I was like, 'They keep telling me I should see the set.' And he goes, 'Don't.' I said 'Why?' He said, 'It's the last shot of the movie.' So I was like, 'Well, now I REALLY want to see it.' He said, 'You don't want to be spoiled. You want to be in a theater when this happens, trust me.' And then other people on the crew were like, 'Bro, I wish I hadn't seen it. I'm glad I did, but it will melt your mind."

Being on the set of a Star Wars movie is one thing, but being tempted to see how over forty years of storytelling comes to a close is a different thing entirely. Kevin Smith was miraculously able to restrain himself from seeing, or hearing, how it all ends. However, it does not sound like it was an easy thing to do. Smith explains.

"So for that reason alone, as inquisitive as I am, and curious as I am, I desperately wanted to go look. But when you talk to the magician and the magician's like 'Trust me on this one.' Sometimes as human beings we want to know how they pull the rabbit out of the hat. But J.J.'s such a magical magician that I'm just like 'You know what? OK, trick me.' I'll wait and get tricked. Even though I could've seen what it was, I was like 'I'll sit back. I'll like your plan.' He's never let me down so far."

The Rise of Skywalker has a lot of mystery surrounding it and Star Wars fans are wondering how J.J. Abrams is going to wrap everything up. There is a lot of ground to cover and new characters to meet, along with old characters to catch up with. So Abrams has a full plate as he tries to put an end to the Skywalker saga. But, from what we've seen, and heard, Rise of Skywalker should be pretty satisfying to long-time fans.

Kevin Smith was all over the place during this past Comic-Con weekend. The director mostly had his attention on Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, which is what the goal was from the start. The director released the first trailer for the highly anticipated movie and fans are now looking forward to seeing the whole thing. With that being said, Smith is such a big fan of so many things that he ends all over the place, like discussing his The Rise of Skywalker set visit or how he can't wait to see the MCU's Phase 4. You can watch the interview with Smith below, thanks to the IGN Twitter account.

