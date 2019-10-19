It's time to get very excited for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. We have confirmation that Lucasfilm and Disney are dropping a brand new trailer this Monday. It will be the final full-length footage we get before the saga ending sequel arrives this Christmas. Sure, there will be a couple of TV spots and sneak peeks spread out over the next few weeks. But in terms of story drops and clues, this is as close as we'll get to the mystery surrounding J.J. Abrams' epic climax before we actually see the movie for ourselves.

The latest teaser for The Rise of Skywalker is short and sweet, and gives us a reunion of the major new characters along with classic OG Chewbacca. Rey, Finn and Poe are back and flying the friendly skies inside the Millennium Falcon cockpit. They are all smiles as they set sail for ports unknown. It is believed that this moment comes from very early in the movie, as our gang of heroes head off in search of new Resistance members.

It was rumored that The Rise of Skywalker will kick off with a de-aged flashback featuring Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, which takes place right after the events in Return of the Jedi. It was believed that the two would be engaged in a Jedi training sequence, where we learn why Leia never finished to become a true Jedi Master. She is pregnant with Ben Solo, and will have to put the Force on hold.

It was further suggested that this moment would fade into the present timeline, with Leia further training Rey in the ways of the Jedi. This moment was seen in the first trailer, which saw Rey in an unidentified forest, throwing her lightsaber through the trees as Leia looks on. All of this has allegedly changed though, due to excessive reshoots that have now replaced the flashback scene between Luke and Leia. There is no confirmation that any of this is true. Though there is existing footage to somewhat back up the claims.

It is believed that The Rise of Skywalker begins with the remaining Resistance members scouring the galaxy for any help they can get in defeating Supreme Leader Ren and the First Order. Lando Calrissian will return to help the cause. And Emperor Palpatine is also back, though it isn't known how or why, or in what capacity. Leia has a prominent role in the story. Carrie Fisher will be resurrected using old footage from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

The Skywalker Saga's final trailer will debut on ESPN's Monday Night Football on Monday, October 21st, during halftime of the National Football League (NFL) game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. The game starts at 5:15 p.m. PDT/8:15 p.m. EDT. Tickets for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will also go on sale everywhere tickets are sold following the trailer launch.

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was written by J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio. This teaser trailer comes direct from Disney and Lucasfilm.