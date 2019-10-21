The time is finally here. Lucasfilm released the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer during the Monday Night Football game. Star Wars fans have already started putting YouTube into overdrive as they try and dissect every frame from the trailer. Luckily, we have compiled some of the best still images to make the dissection process that much easier for everybody. Some fans got an early start this afternoon when the studio released a teaser for the trailer, which featured the ice planet of Kijimi and possibly the Ghost ship from the Star Wars Rebels animated series.

There are some gorgeous scenes and a lot of jaw-dropping action in this final sneak peek before the movie hits theaters this Christmas. One of the most heartbreaking moments comes when C-3PO tells his friends he wants to get one last look at them. Is the droid's time finally up? It all ends with a voice over from Luke and Leia, telling us that 'The Force will Be With Us. Always'. It's a rousing 2 and a half minutes.

Lucasfilm announced over the weekend that the final Rise of Skywalker trailer was going to drop during tonight's Monday Night Football game, which follows the promotional campaign for the previous installments in the latest trilogy. J.J. Abrams has spoken about his fear of putting endings to things, but he seems pretty confident with what he pulled off here in The Rise of Skywalker. The new trailer teases something Star Wars fans are going to be talking about for months.

The Rise of Skywalker footage released thus far has had a darker tone to it, which seems foreboding with the return of Emperor Palpatine, who we get to hear once again. And his presence is felt all over this preview. There's teases of the Dark Side taking over, but we know that George Lucas always intended on bringing a balance to the story, so we will more than likely end up seeing that represented too, though even with the latest trailer and footage, we still have no idea what J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio have really cooked up for us.

In addition to the final trailer hitting the internet, The Rise of Skywalker tickets are currently on sale and probably frying servers and breaking pre-sale records. It's too early to tell, but we should find out about the pre-sale numbers in the coming days. It will be interesting to see how the movie stacks up when compared to the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Avengers: Endgame came out and destroyed records and is now the highest grossing movie of all time after taking down James Cameron's Avatar. Will The Rise of Skywalker have that kind of effect on fans? We'll just have to wait and see.

Star Wars fans are about to see the Skywalker Saga come to an end. It's been 42 years since George Lucas introduced the world to some of the most iconic heroes and villains the big screen has ever seen. But now, it's time to close the book on nine installments and leave room for new stories to be told. While it's bittersweet, we at least have The Rise of Skywalker to look forward to, with all of its ties to the past and the future. You can check out some stills from the final trailer below, thanks to the official Star Wars site.