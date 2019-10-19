The Skywalker Saga's final trailer will debut on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" on Monday, October 21st, during halftime of the National Football League (NFL) game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. The game starts at 5:15 p.m. PDT/8:15 p.m. EDT. Tickets for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will also go on sale everywhere tickets are sold following the trailer launch.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases in U.S. theaters on December 20. Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was written by J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio.

The final trailer. Tune in to Monday Night Football on @ESPN to watch it live. #TheRiseOfSkywalkerpic.twitter.com/QAme0H5j0D — Star Wars (@starwars) October 19, 2019

It's officially official this time. The Star Wars Twitter account has announced that the final Rise of Skywalker trailer will debut this Monday night (October 21st). Following tradition from this latest trilogy, the trailer will air during a sporting event. The Last Jedi trailer arrived during the World Series and the final installment in the Skywalker Saga will air during the Patriots and Jets Monday Night Football game, which was previously rumored a few weeks ago. The footage will air during halftime and tickets will officially go on sale after it debuts.

In addition to The Rise of Skywalker trailer announcement, the Star Wars Twitter account included a very tiny piece of footage. Rey and Chewie are in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, while Finn and Poe join them. To add to the hype, John Williams' original Star Wars theme is playing. Director J.J. Abrams recently spoke about the pressure of ending the Skywalker Saga and says he and Chris Terrio attempted to put an end to nine movies across 42 years of storytelling. He also noted that endings "scare the hell" out of him.

Fans were hoping The Rise of Skywalker trailer was going to arrive this past Monday (October 14th), but it was not to be. John Boyega's agent Femi Oguns even threw fuel on the fire last weekend when he announced that it was coming very soon, which led to Boyega releasing a statement on social media declaring that he did not know when the final trailer was going to premiere. Whatever the case may be, it's official now, so fans who were skeptical of the initial reporting can throw it on the calendar.

The Rise of Skywalker has a lot of ground to cover and from the looks of things, not a lot of time to do so. With J.J. Abrams trying to wrap up nine movies, there will more than likely be a lot of unanswered questions when the dust settles. However, Abrams has promised that the ending will be something special and that many of the questions that this latest trilogy has presented will be answered. This is a massive undertaking and Star Wars fans are waiting to see how the director decided to put an end to everything.

Like The Force Awakens, we have seen a lot of throwbacks to the original trilogy in The Rise of Skywalker promotional material. Emperor Palpatine is suddenly back, while images of Kylo Ren evoking the memory of Darth Vader have been presented even further. The Dark Side of the Force looks like it will be explored further, hopefully showing the balance that George Lucas always strived for in his original storytelling. Whatever the case may be, even the most negative Star Wars fans are looking forward to The Rise of Skywalker. You can see the incredibly brief bit of new footage and the trailer announcement below, thanks to the Star Wars Twitter account.