The Rise of Skywalker is less than four months away, and we're still not sure what the plot is really about. There are plenty of new characters with backstories we've yet to fully discover. And it's expected that the next big official confirmation regarding the final chapter in the Skywalker saga will come on October 4th with Triple Force Friday, when a flood of new merchandise will hit store shelves. Today we have some potential spoilers, and they have a few big implications for John Boyega's Finn.

The Rise of Skywalker is the final chapter in the new Star Wars trilogy that kicked off with J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens. It is also the end of the Skywalker Saga that begins with The Phantom Menace and carries through The Last Jedi. With a rousing finale planned, there won't be any mysteries left to uncover, and we should get some big answers to any plot threads that have been left to dangle over the course of these nine movies.

So, the big question is, will any of our new or returning characters actually find love in this galaxy far, far away? Through A New Hope to Return of the Jedi we got to see Han Solo and Princess Leia form a union that eventually resulted in the birth of their son Ben, otherwise known as Kylo Ren. But the newer movies haven't really let any of the incoming characters embark on a true romantic relationship.

Finn has gotten the most female attention across the first two movies, partnering with Rey in The Force Awakens and forming a solid friendship with Rose Tico in The Last Jedi. But in The Rise of Skywalker, he will be forming a bond with another female character, but this time it will be a little different than what we've seen play out before.

Jannah is one of the brand new characters being introduced in The Rise of Skywalker, as played by Naomi Ackie. We've seen glimpses of her in the trailer, but there hasn't been much to go on in terms of character building or backstory. A new report claims that Jannah may be revealed as Finn's sister. The two will be paired for a great deal of The Rise of Skywalker's sure to be epic runtime. They will embark on what is being referred to as a suicide mission, which sounds in line with Finn's proclivity to sacrifice his life for the greater good.

General Pryde's Super Star Destroyer is the rumored target of Finn and Jannah's mission, and it will reportedly be revealed that she was either a former Stormtrooper or that they once tried to kidnap her, and she made an escape. However that plays out, she has a vendetta against the First Order and their Supreme Leader Kylo Ren. Part of this rumor also hints that Kylo Ren discovers Emperor Palpatine while investigating the unknown regions for the source of Snoke's power.

Now, in terms of a romantic relationship, it is also being leaked that Finn has some deep feelings for Rey, but the Jedi my not be reciprocating those feelings. It's not yet clear if the former Stormtrooper will get to share his crush with Rey before things come to a head. At the same time, it is being reported that Rose will still have strong feelings for Finn, and will continue to be his main love interest, causing somewhat of a love triangle.

There are hints that Finn could become a Jedi by the time The Rise of Skywalker comes to a close. Making Star Wars arrives with these reports, pointing to some interesting fan theories that suggest Finn has what it takes to become a Force user. But there is no proof of that actually happening. It's all rumors and theories for now.

Going back to Jannah, it was reported early on that she is the daughter of Lando Calrissian, but that idea could have changed. It has long been suspected that she gets the old smoothie involved with the Resistance's fight against the First Order. That leaves the door open for Finn to possibly be Lando's son, but that all sounds a little too convenient and on the nose. We'll know all the secrets and discoveries when The Rise of Skywalker finally hits theaters this December. At least we have Triple Force Friday to look forward to in a couple of weeks.