It has been rumored for months now that The Rise of Skywalker was going to begin with a flashback scene featuring Jedi training between Luke and Leia. It seems like this rumored opening may have been done away with during the reshoots. Only Lucasfilm and J.J. Abrams really know what's going on at all times, but the source was almost positive this flashback scene was going to be a key element to the story of the upcoming movie, while helping to explain some of Leia's powers in The Last Jedi.

Young Luke was reportedly going to help train Leia in the ways of the Jedi in The Rise of Skywalker, which was going to allegedly cease when she learned she was pregnant with Ben Solo. The Jedi training with Luke was said to be echoed between Leia and Rey in the upcoming movie. For now, it looks like the original opening scene has been cut, though it is unclear if the rumored Rey and Leia training scenes will remain.

There's a lot of rumor and speculation coming from all directions at the moment. But, the original Leia and Luke training scene rumor came from a source that is usually pretty accurate. Making Star Wars editor Jason Ward complained that Rise of Skywalker reshoots are making him feel "like a fraud." Obviously, these reports aren't always 100% accurate, though the reshoots could have really changed things. With that being said, we won't really know unless J.J. Abrams addresses these rumors after the movie hits theaters later this year. Or, it's possible the scene, if really shot, could end up on the Blu-ray extras.

Another rumored scene with Luke and Leia's Force Ghosts helping to take down Emperor Palpatine has also reportedly been removed during the reshoots. This scene seems almost too outlandish to begin with, so it might be good that it was removed, if it ever existed at all. We're still not even sure how Emperor Palpatine makes his return in The Rise of Skywalker, though it will more than likely have something to do with the Death Star wreckage shown in the first trailer. Since the promotional material has been so generous with Palpatine information, many Star Wars fans are hoping the upcoming trailer provides some more.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. For now, the rumors and speculation are only going to continue to grow as the release date gets closer. Unfortunately, some actual leaks will be coming down the line, so it might be a good idea to be more vigilant on what you click on and what sites you visit to sift through the real and rumor. Hopefully the new trailer will drop on the 14th to give us some brand-new footage to dissect. If not then, we may have to wait until the World Series. You can check out the latest Rise of Skywalker speculation below, thanks to the Making Star Wars YouTube channel.