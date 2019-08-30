Will Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker be as controversial as Game of Thrones? Daisy Ridley doesn't seem to think so and she has the benefit of knowing how the final installment of the Skywalker saga comes to a close. Star Wars fans are anxiously awaiting the next movie to see how J.J. Abrams decided to wrap everything up and to see how he brought Emperor Palpatine back, amongst other things. The director is still in the editing stage and the pressure is mounting.

When Game of Thrones came to an end earlier this summer, it caused a huge uproar. Some of the more hardcore fans were setting up petitions to have the whole final season be re-written and re-shot. As of this writing, said petition has nearly 2 million signatures. With the Skywalker saga coming to a close, there could be some parallels between The Rise of Skywalker and the final Game of Thrones season. Daisy Ridley had this to say when asked about a similar backlash potentially happening.

"I think this ending (Star Wars 9) will be less controversial."

The Rise of Skywalker is arriving in the aftermath of The Last Jedi, which is easily one of the most divisive movies in the entire franchise. Hardcore fans were not pleased with what Rian Johnson did and are still voicing their opinions nearly two years after the fact. J.J. Abrams doesn't really seem to care about any of the backlash and is honoring what Johnson did in the last movie, which may come as a surprise to some.

While Game of Thrones fans are looking for someone to remake the final season without showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, they have been hired by Lucasfilm to make their own Star Wars trilogy. This bit of news was exciting for fans when it was announced, but it was lessened after the hugely successful HBO show wrapped up. Whatever the case may be, Weiss and Benioff are continuing to develop their trilogy and it will more than likely be initially met with open arms from fans when we start to get teases in the coming months and years.

With franchises as large as Game of Thrones and Star Wars, it's impossible to please everybody, so the backlash for The Rise of Skywalker is pretty much inevitable. Let's just hope that Star Wars fans don't go in the direction Game of Thrones fans did earlier this summer in terms of severity. J.J. Abrams was recently asked about the movie as a whole, but he doesn't feel he can talk about it yet since he's in the thick of things with the post-production process. However, he only has a few months left to work on that before the final cut is due. You can check out the interview with Daisy Ridley below, thanks to the MTV News Twitter account.

