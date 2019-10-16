The Rise of Skywalker star Naomi Ackie has just shed some more light on her mysterious character Jannah. The new information comes as Star Wars fans prepare for the new trailer to drop (presumably) next week. J.J. Abrams, along with the rest of the cast and crew have been doing a great job keeping all of the details about the movie under wraps, but as the release date gets closer, more about the final installment in the Skywalker Saga is starting to come out.

While we've seen glimpses of Naomi Ackie's Jannah in The Rise of Skywalker promotional material, we still don't know much about her at all. The same can be said about Keri Russell's Zorri Bliss, though the actress recently revealed some tiny details about the character. Thankfully, Naomi Ackie is now doing the same with Jannah. She had this to say.

"Jannah is a warrior, and she comes into contact with the rest of the group at a point where they need some help. She is part of the Resistance, and she's spent a long time acquiring skills that might be helpful when it comes to the big conclusion of the film. So she shows up at the right time."

One of Jannah's skills that Naomi Ackie was referring to is riding the Orbak, which is a "new horse-like creature seen in the trailers for The Rise of Skywalker." According to Ackie, learning to ride the Orbak was a lot harder than it looks, though she is more than happy with the results. In the end, she took in a new real-life skill. Ackie explains.

"I was training for seven months, three times a week, at an amazing horse ranch called The Devil's Horsemen. By the end of it, I could canter without any hands. I could play catch with balls while on a horse... It's the best part of the job - you get paid to learn!"

While we still don't know a whole lot about Jannah, there has been speculation that she is actually Lando Calrissian's daughter in The Rise of Skywalker. While Naomi Ackie didn't shoot the rumor down explicitly when asked about it over the summer, many believe this rumor to be false. With that being said, there is a lot of family on the screen in the latest Star Wars trilogy. Regardless, we now know she will have a part to play in the movie's conclusion.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. The second trailer is expected to debut during Monday Night Football next Monday, October 21st. This has not been confirmed by anyone at Disney or Lucasfilm, but we did get an official new image of Zorri Bliss this morning and that usually means a trailer is being put together. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. You can check out the rest of the interview with Naomi Ackie over at Games Radar.