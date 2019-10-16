We've got a new look at Zorri Bliss, the mysterious new character in The Rise of Skywalker, played by Keri Russell. There are several new characters entering the fold in what is being billed as the final chapter in the Skywalker saga, but perhaps none more intriguing than the one in question here. Little has been revealed about Zorri and, while this new photo provides an additional look, it perhaps raises more questions than it answers.

The photo sees Zorri Bliss, with her previously revealed, gold helmet on. She's holding up an object, one that looks to either be a form of currency, or perhaps a device used to store data. Without any further context, all we can do is speculate. She's presenting it to a character, whom we can't quite make out. Is she trying to cut some sort of deal? Is she exchanging information for personal gain? Sadly, for the time being, we have precious few answers.

What we do know about Zorri Bliss is that she has a burgundy costume that looks at least vaguely inspired by Mandalorian culture, and definitely looks to be cut from the bounty hunter cloth. Keri Russell, during Disney's D23 Expo, revealed that Zorri is an old friend of famed Resistance pilot Poe Dameron. Oscar Isaac, for his part, said during that same interview that Zorri isn't First Order or Resistance. She operates in the grey. Russell had this to say.

"She has a little bit of a checkered past and maybe some questionable morals, but she's really an old friend of Poe's. I think the entrance of Zorri is there to describe more of who he was, y'know, in a very intimate way and a familiar way, and the friends are sort of like, 'What do you mean, you know him?'"

Given that director J.J. Abrams is notoriously secretive when it comes to his projects, coupled with Lucasfilm keeping a tight lid on things most of the time, we're probably not going to learn too much more ahead of the release of Episode IX. What we know for sure is that we will be getting another trailer, which is expected to debut during Monday Night Football on October 21. It's also expected that pre-sale tickets will be made available at that time. So plan accordingly, fans.

Other new characters this time around will be played by Naomie Ackie (Jannah), Richard E. Grant (Allegiant General Pryde) and Dominic Monoghan, whose character doesn't have a name yet, but is seemingly aligned with the Resistance. It was also, at one point, reported that Matt Smith was going to be included, but that has since become a little hazy. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theaters on December 20. Be sure to check out the new photo of Zorri Bliss for yourself below. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.

