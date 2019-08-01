Is Kylo Ren going to be revealed as a double agent in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? A new fan theory believes he is and that the death of Han Solo was for the greater good. J.J. Abrams is keeping everything about the upcoming movie under lock and key at the moment, which has led to some pretty wild fan speculation about the story arc. However, most of them have to do with how Emperor Palpatine has returned after Darth Vader disposed of him in Return of the Jedi and who Rey's parents are.

The Rise of Skywalker fan theory says Kylo Ren possibly "killed his dad to become closer to the dark side" in order to draw out Palpatine and finally end it. During the scene in The Force Awakens, Kylo says, "I know what I have to do but I don't know if I'm strong enough to do it," which may seem to throw some evidence towards this theory. The character also tells his scorched Darth Vader helmet, "I will finish what you started." While there is some evidence to support this claim, it is just speculation for the time being.

With that being said, there is a precedent for the double agent theory in the Star Wars universe. In the sequel trilogy to Dark Empire comic series, Palpatine is back by possessing the bodies of clones while Luke Skywalker turns to the Dark Side in an effort to get closer to the Emperor to kill him. This could have influenced J.J. Abrams and crew while writing The Rise of Skywalker and it could end up being a part of the story moving forward.

If Kylo Ren ends up as a double agent, it will completely change the way Star Wars fans view the recent trilogy, which will come to a close at the end of this year. Ultimately, it would more than likely cause more questions than answers, especially pertaining to Luke's actions in The Last Jedi in regard to the young Ben Solo. Whatever the case may be, Kylo Ren is a deeply conflicted character and hopefully we will get some answers as to why in the next few months.

With Disney's D23 Expo coming at the end of the month, fans are hoping J.J. Abrams will come along and drop some new footage of the highly anticipated final installment in the Skywalker saga. With The Rise of Skywalker hitting theaters in December, it would make sense to get some more footage, even if it's a behind-the-scenes featurette. For now, we'll just have to wait and further speculate about what Abrams and crew are going to deliver. The first trailer looks extremely promising, but we're all hoping for a little bit more of Emperor Palpatine this time around. The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren double agent theory was first discussed over at Reddit.