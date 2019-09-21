The Rise of Skywalker is nearly here. J.J. Abrams is taking the Skywalker saga and putting it to rest with the third and final movie in the latest trilogy. There is an incredible amount of pressure to end everything in a satisfying way and it's beginning to look like the movie won't be able to tie up all of the loose ends on its own. For instance, Ben Solo's journey to the Dark Side is still a mystery, which more than likely won't end up being detailed in the movie. This is where Charles Soule's The Rise of Kylo Ren 4-part comic series comes into play. However, the author warns that the story might not please all Star Wars fans.

Instead of tackling everything not shown in the latest Star Wars trilogy and before, The Rise of Kylo Ren comic series will only deal with Ben Solo and his choices. Fans may already be reluctant to have to read a comic book to get the extra information, but this is the most efficient way Lucasfilm can get some of these stories told. Charles Soule had this to say about what fans can expect from his upcoming series.

"Sometimes Star Wars stories are like telling a great story and having a great time playing in this sandbox. And other times, Star Wars jobs are like 'OK, we'll give you an incredibly key piece of the overall mythology that you have to nail.' You guys would not be very happy with me if I screw this up. And everyone here might not be very happy with the choices that I made."

As for crafting The Rise of Kylo Ren story, it was not an easy task for Charles Soule. When dealing with the world of Star Wars, writers have a lot to deal with in terms of making sure the story fits in with everything else that is going on. Plus, they have to worry about the future of the franchise at the same time. With The Rise of Skywalker on the way, Soule had a pretty tough job. He explains.

"You know, Ben Solo is tragic. The potential of him from the day he was born, everyone around him saw or thought they saw what he could be. So he was put in all these different paths, and we've kind of seen how that's gone wrong in the films so far. This is a story about Ben Solo, understanding some of the choices he made."

When writing a Star Wars story, there is pressure to get things right. While fans are going to always want different things, Charles Soule had to do his best to get the story to fit in with the current narrative and beyond. With that being said, the author is well aware that he might make some hardcore fans angry. He had this to say.

"Any significant change in Star Wars, that isn't just a little shade of a character that we know really well, it's vetted to make sure that it feels like Star Wars, that it fits within the Star Wars Universe, that it balances within the story universe, and that isn't in conflict with the Story Group. So you're in this weird game of chess with invisible chess players, you can't see the moves, and the only people who have a sense of the board are not really playing it with the story."

Crafting the outside stories leading up to The Rise of Skywalker can be a challenge, but it is nothing compared to what J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm are up against. This is the final installment in the Skywalker saga, which started over 40 years ago and started a religion. Hardcore fans have been very vocal about what they like and don't like from the new trilogy and it's up to Abrams to tie everything together and put a bow on it. The Rise of Kylo Ren #1 goes on sale December 4th, 2019. You can preview the issue over at the official Star Wars site.