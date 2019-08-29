Rise of Skywalker is one of the year's most anticipated films, and a large part of that is down to the endearingly complex villain, Kylo Ren. Audiences have wondered since the character's introduction back in 2015's seventh film in the franchise, Star Wars: The Force Awakens as to whether this particular bad guy would follow in his heavy-breathing grandfather's booming footsteps and find redemption come the story's end.

Well, this question was put to The Rise of Skywalker's director, J.J. Abrams by MTV News at the D23 Expo, and the mystery box loving man gave an aptly vague response.

"I will say that with an actor like Adam Driver, you can never limit what that man can do. I will say, without talking about redemption or not, that he is mind-blowing in this. He's brought a whole other level to this, so I can't wait to see what happens with him."

How intriguingly vague.

Actor Adam Driver's unmatched screen presence has been a highlight of the sequel trilogy so far, his seething intensity disguising all the vulnerability and doubt you would expect from the turncoat son of our heroes Han Solo and Leia Organa. His temper tantrums, occasional tears and evident naivety clear signs of a man incredibly unsure of where his allegiances truly lie, as he has allowed hate and anger to take over and manipulate him. Many have suggested that the possibility of redemption all but disappeared when Kylo killed his own father, and Star Wars icon Han Solo, but this is a universe after all where a man who once murdered children (or younglings, if you prefer) ended the saga a hero.

So, to paraphrase J.J. Abrams, there is no limit to what a man can do.

The clip also shows Abrams discuss The Rise of Skywalker's mysterious inclusion of the believed dead Emperor Palpatine, who we have heard chuckle away to himself in the teaser trailer, and leer over a lightsaber battle on the recently released poster. Again while speaking with MTV News, Abrams confirmed that the returning Emperor is 'part of what the story is' and that 'with the Emperor around, he's not gonna be your, you know, the cuddly pal'. It sounds like business as usual then for the cackling, melted-face superbad, though Abrams of course remains enigmatically silent on how exactly he will be returning to the fray.

With the absence of Snoke pulling the strings, will Emperor Palpatine be playing the puppeteer to Kylo Ren, or is Kylo now just the irredeemable bad guy through and through? Critics and audiences alike will be privy to Kylo Ren's fate when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits cinema screens on December 20th. This comes from MTV News.

