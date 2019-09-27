The Rise of Skywalker will reportedly feature a pretty massive battle with Kylo Ren and Rey taking on Emperor Palpatine. Speculation about the final installment in the Skywalker saga has been heating up over the past few weeks as Star Wars fans try and figure out the story. J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm are doing their best to keep anything substantial from leaking, but at this point in the post-production process, some leaks are inevitable. With that being said, there may be SPOILERS for The Rise of Skywalker below, so read ahead at your own risk.

The latest Rise of Skywalker leak revolves around the final scene, which has been talked about quite a bit. Director Kevin Smith was able to visit the set when production was in full swing and he claims the last scene in the movie will "melt" our minds. He didn't see it, as he was advised not to by J.J. Abrams, but crew members hyped it up to him. Now, we might actually have a hint of what Smith was referring to and revolves around Rey, Kylo Ren, and Emperor Palpatine.

The final confrontation in Rise of Skywalker reportedly takes place on "the dead world of Exogol." According to the leak, Emperor Palpatine throws Kylo Ren into the abyss, which has been compared to how he killed Han Solo in The Force Awakens. It is believed that Palpatine drained the energy of Kylo Ren and Rey. From there, it is believed that a weakened Rey takes on the Emperor. Obviously, this sets the movie up for a pretty emotional ending, but is it really going to end that way? While not mind melting like Kevin Smith talked about, it's pretty huge.

We have already heard rumors of Leia Organa, C-3PO, and Hux not making it out of The Rise of Skywalker alive. Did J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio really craft such a dark story where 4 central characters die on the big screen? If so, this seems like a pretty bold move, which Star Wars fans will either love or hate. This latest rumor also seems to go with the often-shared narrative that Kylo Ren will redeem himself in the end. We have also heard that Hux will end up being a mole for The Resistance.

If true, this means both Hux and Kylo Ren will ultimately end up fighting for The Resistance. Whatever the case may be, it seems that our characters aren't prepared for the evil Emperor Palpatine and the chaos he can bring to the table. The Rise of Skywalker is only a few months away from hitting theaters, so we'll get all of our answers soon enough, which is going to be bitter sweet for some fans. It will be good to get closure, but it may also be the final time we see these characters together on the big screen. The latest leak comes to us from Making Star Wars.