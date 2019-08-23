Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker LEGO leaks show off a new design for the Millennium Falcon. In addition, there's further looks at characters and vehicles from the upcoming final installment in the Skywalker saga and The Mandalorian too. With the release date for The Rise of Skywalker approaching, we're going to see a lot more merchandise leaks since they have to get everything manufactured before the movie hits theaters, which happens every time a Star Wars movie prepares for release.

In the time between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, it looks like the Millennium Falcon went through some repairs. The classic circular radar dish has returned and that may have been a touch that Lando Calrissian personally oversaw. There are also some other new repairs evident in the leaked LEGO set design. Included in the Millennium Falcon set are Lando, Chewbacca, Finn, C-3PO, R2-D2, D-0, and an unknown alien. The set will more than likely be one of the more sought after products when they hit the shelves.

Next up in The Rise of Skywalker LEGO sets is Pasaana Speeder Chase, which features Rey and BB-8 on a "desert skiff trying to outrun the pursuing First Order troops." The speeder is new to the Star Wars franchise and it was teased in the first trailer for the movie. It also includes a First Order vehicle called the "Treadspeeder," which looks similar to older designs from the franchise. In addition to Rey and BB-8, the set comes with two First Order troopers.

The iconic Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter is back and it looks pretty awesome for LEGO sets. However, there are some changes from the original design, though it will surely make some Star Wars fans very happy to see. Kerri Russell's Zori Bliss is piloting the iconic ship and she is one of the figures included in the set, along with a newly designed Poe Dameron. Her droid D-0 is also included along with a First Order trooper called a Krennic Trooper. There's also a new green droid, which helps pilot the ship like R2-D2 in an X-Wing Fighter.

Snap Wexley is also featured in a Resistance A-Wing Starfighter, which is one of the smaller of the new sets. Lieutenant Connix is included in the set too, leading many to believe Billie Lourd will have a larger part in The Rise of Skywalker. Kylo Ren's Shuttle is probably the coolest-looking out of all of the new sets. It includes Kylo Ren figure, Stormtrooper, General Pryde, a Sith Trooper, and two Knights of Ren. Finally, the AT-ST Raider set from the upcoming Disney+ series, The Mandalorian is included in the leaks, along with a pretty big Yoda set and an Obi-Wan Kenobi from A New Hope LEGO set too. Star Wars News Net was the first to reveal the Star Wars LEGO sets.

Another new Falcon. This time the back meets up to make a perfect circle. So this may be one of the best Falcon’s for the price yet.

