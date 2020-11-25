Marvel's The Rise of Skywalker comic book adaptation may have just been canceled. Star Wars fans look forward to the supplemental material from novels, comics, and video games to help fill in the official canon gaps. As most viewers know, the final installment in the Skywalker Saga was full of plot holes due to a lack of explaining on the big screen. It took novels, comics, and other franchise books to paint a clearer picture of what actually went down in The Rise of Skywalker.

Per @PREVIEWSworld, Marvel has canceled #TheRiseofSkywalker #1, which had initially been solicited for a June release before the pandemic struck. Also canceled is the 2nd printing of #TheRiseoKyloRen #4.#StarWarsComicspic.twitter.com/LVHYP2GzKZ — Star Wars Splash Page (@SWSplashPagePod) November 24, 2020

While The Rise of Skywalker was not received well be critics and the majority of Star Wars fans, there is a large group of devotees who have been waiting for Marvel's comic book adaptation of the movie by Jody Houser and Will Sliney. It had been previously reported that the comic book was going to feature scenes that were not included in the movie, which would have gone a long way in explaining things that J.J. Abrams and crew left out of the theatrical cut.

It had been rumored that Marvel's The Rise of Skywalker comic book was canceled back in July of this year, though both Jody Houser and Will Sliney came out and denied those reports. "No update yet but I can't wait to share what [Jody Houser] has come up with and what I've drawn," Sliney said in reference to the rumors. However, that tweet was later deleted. The new cancelation reports come from Previews World, who have a good track record when it comes to reporting on comic-related news.

As for why The Rise of Skywalker comic book has been canceled, that is unclear. However, it is believed that it has nothing to do with the critical and fan reaction to the movie. Instead, it comes back to the public health crisis, which has had a massive effect on the comic book industry. According to sources, the comic industry could see another major hit in 2021 with fans not having any disposable income to purchase things like a special edition Star Wars comic book. With that being said, there have been rumblings that the book could come out at a later date as a limited edition package.

For now, Marvel Comics has yet to officially confirm that they have canceled The Rise of Skywalker comic book. The book was supposed to come out in June and it was allegedly canceled with the second printing of The Rise of Kylo Ren #4. 2021 could prove to be a much different year and Marvel may change their minds, but as of now, the five-issue collection is not high on their priorities. The Rise of Skywalker comic book adaptation news comes to us from the Previews World Twitter account. Star Wars fans can check out The Rise of Skywalker novelization and visual dictionaries to see what was left out of the movie.