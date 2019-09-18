Remember that leaked poster for The Rise of Skywalker back when we were still just calling the movie Episode IX? It turns out, the poster was very real. That said, it's not going to be a theatrical poster. Instead, the art is going to be used for retail purposes. In any event, the art was very much commissioned by Lucasfilm and looks like it will indeed be released, with at least one notable change.

A Star Wars fan site with a solid track record recently shared a new version of the very same leaked image from March on Twitter. According to the post, they were shown some items that will be hitting retailers in the near future. They included the new version of this art, which now includes Kelly Marie Tran's character Rose Tico, in place of a new character that we'll be meeting in the movie. The post reads as follows.

"We were given a look at some new items hitting retailers soon for #TheRiseofSkywalker. This may look familiar to those who saw a leaked promo item a few months back. The main difference is they have replaced the alien Klaud with Rose Tico, above Finn. #StarWars"

During Star Wars Celebration, the character of Klaud was confirmed, and given a name, at the Episode IX panel. He had previously been revealed on the original leaked poster art. He's been taken off this new version in favor of Rose. Why precisely Lucasfilm decided to make the change remains to be seen. In any case, the rest of the poster is interesting as ever, as it includes a whole host of characters and interesting details.

Two of the most crucial elements of this image are rather revealing. For one, the much-discussed Knights of Ren are prominently featured. When this poster first leaked, it hadn't been confirmed that Kylo Ren's followers would be part of the movie. That's since been revealed. The other, more curious element of the image is C-3PO holding what looks to be Chewbacca's bowcaster. C-3PO is notoriously passive and avoids conflict. Yet, in the recent footage, we saw his eyes glowing red. This image lends more credence to the idea that the iconic droid will be getting in on the action for real this time around.

For now, images like this are good as gold. Director J.J. Abrams is notoriously secretive with his projects, and Lucasfilm likes to keep a tight lid on things as well. So this gives fans craving information a little more to ruminate on until the movie arrives. As for how this image will be used in the retail space? It may just be used to advertise products, or it may be placed directly on them. For now, that remains to be seen. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to arrive in theaters on December 20. Be sure to check out the image from the Star Wars News Net Twitter account for yourself.

