New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker standees gives us our best look yet at some new characters. The Force Friday event revealed toy tie-ins for the upcoming movie. However, we now have official promotional images of the characters, which look a lot better than their toy counterparts. All of the usual suspects are featured, including Rey, Poe, Finn, Kylo Ren, Hux, R2-D2, and more. In addition, our first look at Dominic Monaghan's mysterious character is included, which the actor shared over the weekend.

A new Resistance Mon Calamari is pictured in The Rise of Skywalker promo images. We don't have the character's name, but he will obviously be fighting alongside The Resistance like General Ackbar and Raddus before him. Also included is the mysterious Boolio, who was first shown in the Millennium Falcon LEGO set. Again, we don't know a whole lot about him, but it is believed he will be one of Lando Calrissian's allies and seems to be dressed like a pilot.

Kylo Ren and his fractured helmet are on display, along with one of the Knights of Ren, who is seen holding a blaster behind his head. The red Sith Trooper is also shown with a red Sith Jet Trooper variant. These troopers have been teased for months now, but there isn't a whole lot of information about them just yet, other than the fact that they report to Kylo Ren. J.J. Abrams is introducing a whole bunch of new characters, so it will be interesting to see how everything fits together when the movie hits the big screen in December.

The Rise of Skywalker promotional material has done a good job at keeping the secrets of the movie intact. That's partly because there's still a lot more merchandise on the way that will come out after the movie hits theaters to prevent spoilers, which is standard with a Star Wars movie. However, that doesn't mean that leaks won't end up finding their way online beforehand. It means that it's nearly time for some hardcore fans to avoid certain sites and social media platforms to avoid the upcoming spoilers. It's hard to believe, but we're only a few months away from The Rise of Skywalker arriving.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th, but the world premiere will be held December 16th, so spoilers will definitely be around after that date. For now, J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm have done an impressive job keeping everything under wraps, which has been frustrating for some hardcore fans who are anxious to learn what the final installment in the Skywalker Saga will accomplish. For now, it looks like there's going to be a lot to cover with a short amount of time to cover it all. You can check out the new promotional images from The Rise of Skywalker below, thanks to the Yak Face Twitter account.