The D23 Expo has allowed some The Rise of Skywalker stars to shed more light on the upcoming sequel. While a lot of the focus has been on the return of Emperor Palpatine and the Dark Rey scene, Oscar Isaac says there's some surprises in store for people who have been wondering about Poe Dameron's past. The third installment is closing out the new trilogy and the Skywalker saga, so J.J. Abrams has a lot of ground to cover, which seems like a daunting task at this point in time.

J.J. Abrams and The Rise of Skywalker cast unveiled brand-new footage at D23 last weekend and it started a lot of speculation about Rey, the Dark Side, redemption, and a lot more. However, Oscar Isaac believes Star Wars fans are going to be pretty interested in Poe Dameron's story arc this time around. He believes there will be some mysteries solved and had this to say.

"Particularly with Poe, I think people will be surprised to see that he has a bit more of an ambiguous past. He's not just kind of that squeaky-clean flyboy."

As far as where Poe's story will line up, we imagine Oscar Isaac is referring to his relationship with Keri Russell's Zorri Bliss character. At D23, it was also revealed that Bliss is, "cool and shady. She's kind of a criminal and old friend of Poe's," according to Russell. When looking at those facts, it's clear to see that Poe may have been involved in the Thieves' Quarter too. Regardless, putting those two characters together should be pretty interesting. Oscar Isaac would only say that the two characters have a "unique relationship" when asked about it.

Poe Dameron has become one of the Resistance's best pilots and is a huge asset. It appears when the Resistance is down and out, they might need to look for help any way they can get it, which is more than likely where Zorri Bliss comes from. In the end, we won't know until The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters late this year. As for how far along J.J. Abrams is in the process, they are still in post-production and have a lot of work to do, according to the director.

Related: Rise of Skywalker Jet Trooper Unveiled at D23

There's a lot of pressure on J.J. Abrams to deliver the goods with The Rise of Skywalker. And so far, the director seems confident that they have made something special. As for dealing with a backlash as big as the series finale of Game of Thrones, Rey actress Daisy Ridley doesn't think there will be that amount of outrage, though they probably weren't expecting the level of criticism that The Last Jedi received either. Whatever the case may be, the movie is going to be full of surprises for Star Wars fans of all ages. The interview with Oscar Isaac was originally conducted by ET Canada.