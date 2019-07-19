The Rise of Skywalker is getting a comic book prequel miniseries. An announcement was made today at San Diego Comic-Con, but details regarding the story are scarce. The title of the forthcoming miniseries is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance. The final installment in the Skywalker saga will take place roughly a year after the events of The Last Jedi, which means Lucasfilm has a lot of area to explore before and after The Rise of Skywalker release. Included in the announcement is some pretty great art for the miniseries.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance is written by Ethan Sacks and Luke Ross. No story details have been provided during Comic-Con, but they are expected to be announced soon, along with an official release date. Artwork for the miniseries features Rey, Finn, Poe, BB-8, Chewie, Leia, Kylo Ren, some First Order troops, Hux, C-3PO, Mon Calamari (not Admiral Ackbar), R2-D2, and Rose. The story will more than likely go into how the Resistance sets out to rebuild after the events of The Last Jedi.

Star Wars fans have a lot of questions pertaining to The Rise of Skywalker, and the new comic may shed some light on those questions. Specifically, everybody wants to know how Emperor Palpatine has returned after all of this time. While it would be nice if the miniseries delved deeper into Palpatine, it's seems unlikely at this time. Any huge reveals will be saved for J.J. Abrams' upcoming movie, which is currently in the post-production phase and continuing some brief reshoots.

Related: Rise of Skywalker Reshoot Details Arrive with Leaked Concept Art

Excitement is high for The Rise of Skywalker, so one can imagine a lot of fans will devour Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance when its released. The tie-in novels to the movies often offer a lot more backstory and character development that just isn't possible on the big screen. It will be interesting to see how the release of The Mandalorian in November shapes the future of Lucasfilm. The trilogy has worked out well for the franchise, but being able to take even more time in a TV series could be quite beneficial and welcomed by fans.

As is the case with all of the Star Wars novelizations, the new miniseries will not be required reading to figure out what is going on in The Rise of Skywalker. Instead, it will more than likely just offer up some more character information along with some intel into how the Resistance rebuilds to take on the First Order again. Additionally, we may see more of the power struggle between Hux and Kylo Ren and the fallout after the death of Supreme Leader Snoke. More details from the final installment in the Skywalker saga will come soon, hopefully at the D23 Expo. For now, you can check out the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance art below, thanks to the Star Wars AN Podcast Twitter account.

Next, #StarWars#EpisodeIX gets a prelude series with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Allegiance. The four-issue miniseries is written by Ethan Sacks, with art by Luke Ross. pic.twitter.com/WdNVN5E43l — AN: Star Wars Podcast (@TheJediMasters) July 19, 2019