Rey is ready for battle in the latest image from The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm released the official picture on social media and Star Wars fans are starting to get excited. We were just treated to some brand-new, albeit brief, footage from the upcoming movie at the D23 Expo a few weeks ago and many are wondering when the second trailer will drop. If the promotional campaign is similar to The Last Jedi, we should expect some new footage next month, possibly during the World Series again.

The new image of Rey sees our hero with her Lightsaber out and ready to strike. It appears to be from the same scene where she is getting ready to take down Kylo Ren's TIE Fighter in The Rise of Skywalker trailer. However, that has not been confirmed. The photo's caption reads: "Something inside me has always been there. But now it's awake," which is a truncated version of The Last Jedi quote. Rey previously spoke with Luke Skywalker pleading, "Something inside me has always been there... but now it's awake, and I'm afraid. I don't know what it is, or what to do with it, and I need help."

A lot has changed since The Last Jedi. Rey appears to be more confident in her abilities and is ready to take on just about everything. We have seen her go after Kylo Ren's TIE Fighter and battle him on the Death Star ruins, but she is going to have a whole new level of evil in The Rise of Skywalker with the return of Emperor Palpatine. It is unclear how the Emperor will return from the grave, but many Star Wars fans are willing to bet that the Death Star has something to do with it.

The image does a good job of concealing any other details about The Rise of Skywalker. The focus is put directly on Daisy Ridley's Rey and her confident look. We can't tell which planet she is on or who could be with her, which is obviously by design. Hopefully, Lucasfilm and Disney will go forward and release some more of these images leading up to the new trailer and give us some new looks at other characters from the movie.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters at the end of December, which isn't too far away from now. J.J. Abrams is back behind the camera and is putting an end to the Skywalker saga after kicking everything off with The Force Awakens in 2015. Expectations are high, and there are a lot of fans who are waiting for some answers, especially after Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi. Abrams and crew have a lot of pressure on them to deliver the goods, but they all seem confident that they already have. You can check out the new image from The Rise of Skywalker below, thanks to the Star Wars Twitter account.

"Something inside me has always been there. But now it's awake." pic.twitter.com/RGQ3qywzLm — Star Wars (@starwars) September 16, 2019