A new Rise of Skywalker leak provides us with some information about Rey's origins. There has been a lot of talk about Rey's past over the last few years, and that did not end when Kylo Ren told Rey about her parents in The Last Jedi. According to Kylo Ren, her parents "were filthy junk traders" who sold her off "for drinking money... dead in a pauper's grave in the Jakku desert." Many Star Wars fans were not happy with that description, but it appears there is more to the story than what was said.

An image from an upcoming Star Wars guide has been leaked online and it gives us a little bit of a backstory about Rey, much of which we already know. However, it's the language in the first part of the timeline which is pretty interesting when examined. The book states, "A tiny Rey watches helplessly as a starship pulls away, marooning her on the unfamiliar world of Jakku." If the world of Jakku is "unfamiliar," it would mean Rey isn't actually from there at all, as some fans have believed since the beginning.

It looks like Rise of Skywalker will reveal where Rey was born and hopefully who her parents are. If what Kylo Ren said about Rey's parents in The Last Jedi were true, why would they go back to Jakku to die? Was Rey left there for protection? These are all questions fans are hoping will get some answers later this year when the final movie in the Skywalker saga hits theaters. In The Force Awakens, Rey has a vision when she touches Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber of herself as a child, with her parents flying away from her and it looks like that same ship is shown in the trailer for Rise of Skywalker.

As for Jakku, there is also a lot of mystery surrounding the planet. It has been revealed over the years that Emperor Palpatine set up a research facility on the planet to locate ancient Sith relics, which may have something to do with his resurrection in Rise of Skywalker. This means there could be some connections between Palpatine and Rey because of her Force sensitivity. It's possible Kylo Ren was just trying to keep her away from the truth, or this could all be one big coincidence, which seems highly unlikely.

However, the return of Emperor Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker trailer hints that we are going to learn a lot more about the mysterious Jakku and how Rey fits into this whole idea. Is she a part of Palpatine's contingency plan? At this point in time, we have far more questions than answers and it will more than likely remain that way until the movie hits theaters in December. For now, it might be a good idea to re-watch the previous two movies in preparation. The Rise of Skywalker leak originated from Reddit.