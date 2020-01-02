The Rise of Skywalker has divided moviegoers and critics. It's doing good business at the box office, but this certainly isn't a movie capable of uniting the fanbase following The Last Jedi, which also proved to be quite divisive. But did J.J. Abrams have different, bigger plans for Episode IX? A batch of new wild, unconfirmed rumors suggests that may be the case and that Disney got in the way of Abrams' plans. This has prompted #ReleaseTheJJCut to trend on Twitter.

Before digging in, we must emphasize that this is based on totally unconfirmed rumors. We're just going to go over some of what allegedly was changed and what went down, based on what's being reported in this batch of Star Wars rumors, which surfaced over on Reddit. They should be taken as nothing more than that for the time being. That said, a Reddit user by the name of u/egoshoppe claims to have had a great deal of correspondence with someone who worked closely on the production of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

According to the post, J.J. Abrams' original cut was nearly three hours long. He even suggested splitting it into two movies at one point. His cut included, amongst other things, a scene with various Force ghosts, including Anakin Skywalker. Not just their disembodied voices.

There were also more scenes between Rey and Rose Tico, who only had just over a minute of total screen time, which has angered certain fans. Additionally, Disney is said to have fiddled with the cut that Abrams approved, which undercut some of his storylines and added scenes he didn't like. Specifically, the Rey and Ben Solo romance, as we see it, was not Abrams' plan. It's also suggested that Abrams pushed for a Finn/Poe romance, which Disney shot down.

It's a lot to process. One of the biggest points put forth in the post is that Disney, ultimately, wasn't happy that J.J. Abrams signed a mega-deal with Warner Bros. via his Bad Robot production company. Disney was also in the running to lock down a deal with Abrams. As it's positioned in this post, that didn't sit well with Disney since Warner Bros. is one of their biggest competitors in the marketplace. The thread paints Disney in a very unflattering light and fans were not happy about it. As such, #ReleaseTheJJCut began trending.

Over the past couple of years, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been used to call on Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League. While the two situations are very different, the similarity, in all likelihood, is that neither of these cuts will ever see the light of day. Granted, there is no hard evidence to suggest an Abrams Cut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is a real thing, but who knows? Stranger things have happened. For those interested in diving deeper, feel free to check out the full post over on Reddit.

