The Rise of Skywalker official runtime has reportedly been revealed. Theater chains claim to be receiving the runtime ahead of the pre-sale ticket announcement. A trailer for the final installment in the Skywalker saga is imminent. While there was a lot of hope that today (October 14th) would be the day, it's beginning to look like next Monday, October 21st, will actually see the release of the full-length trailer. Star Wars fans got their hopes up for this evening when John Boyega's manager assured everyone that it was coming tonight, which prompted Boyega to respond by saying that he did not know when the trailer was dropping and pleaded with fans to be patient.

While we might not have some new The Rise of Skywalker footage to reveal, it looks like the runtime has leaked instead. According to theater sources, the runtime will be 155 minutes, which is 2 hours and 35 minutes. For some Star Wars fans, this is the perfect length for the highly anticipated movie, while others were hoping for something hitting the 3-hour mark to stuff in as much story as humanly possible. With that being said, this is a solid 20 minutes longer than what had previously been reported back in August.

It's important to note that J.J. Abrams and crew are still hard at work on the final The Rise of Skywalker edit, so this runtime may only be a placeholder for the time being. With a trailer and pre-sale tickets expected for the near future, theater chains need to have the runtime in order to block out times for showings. Regardless, a lot could change between now and December 20th, when the movie finally hits theaters.

Avengers: Endgame went for the 3-hour runtime and for the most part, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were satisfied. J.J. Abrams has been teasing quite a bit in the promotional material for The Rise of Skywalker. We have new planets, new characters, the return of Emperor Palpatine, and the regular story to tell, which is a lot. 2 hours and 35 minutes might be enough to stuff all of this in, or we might need an extra 30 minutes to do so. The Last Jedi clocks in at 2 Hours and 32 minutes, while The Force Awakens is at 2 hours and 15 minutes.

If The Rise of Skywalker ends up being 2 hours and 35 minutes-long, it will be the longest Star Wars movie in the franchise, beating out Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi by a mere 3 minutes. This has yet to be officially confirmed, but now seems like the right time to be receiving this information with the trailer and pre-sale announcement imminent. However, this information has yet to be officially confirmed by anyone at Disney or Lucasfilm at this time, so we'll just have to wait and see. The Rise of Skywalker runtime information was first reported by Star Wars Unity.

Sw fans. I don’t know when the trailer is coming out and i haven’t made any announcements about it so let’s just wait for the studio to release it. 🙌🏾 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 13, 2019