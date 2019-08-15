Does a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker shirt reveal who commands the Sith Troopers? It appears so since the shirt comes directly from the official Star Wars website. The Sith Troopers were first introduced when some concept art for the upcoming movie leaked. Instantly, fans were drawn to their red coloring and wondered what their origins were. Luckily, we later learned that these mysterious red troopers are officially called Sith Troopers, who have drawn their power from ancient sources. But who commands them?

If a new Rise of Skywalker shirt is to be believed, they are the property of Kylo Ren. The shirt says, "Sith Trooper - First Order Battalion - Only the finest troopers in the galaxy under the strict command of Kylo and the Knights of Ren," and has a basic black and white design. Now, there have been a ton of rumors surrounding the final installment in the Skywalker saga and how these Sith Troopers came to be. The most popular consensus is that they are a part of Palpatine's army, though this official shirt would want us to believe otherwise. The shirt could end up being one big clever bit of misdirection.

It is possible that the history and backstory of the Sith Troopers is a bit more complicated than that. Kylo Ren may believe he is in control with the Knights of Ren, but Emperor Palpatine may be the one still pulling the strings. At this point, not a whole lot about the movie has been revealed and J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm want to keep it that way. Regardless, Palpatine will have some presence in The Rise of Skywalker, though we're unsure how he's back after being killed in Return of the Jedi.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters in December, so there will more than likely be a lot more leaks coming in the way of official Star Wars merchandise. Star Wars movies do well at the box office and at the toy stores, so everything has to be prepared early on to make sure it's all ready before the movie opens in theaters all over the world. With that being said, some of the more hardcore fans who want to go into the movie blind might want to be careful when looking at certain sites or social media platforms.

At this time, it looks like the Sith Troopers are under the command of Kylo Ren and the Knights of Ren. How this comes to be is a mystery, but it will all be solved within the next few months as the release date gets closer. For now, fans have another Rise of Skywalker trailer to look forward to and it may very well end up dropping at the D23 Expo in Anaheim at the end of the month. You can check out the Sith Trooper t-shirt design over at the official Star Wars website.